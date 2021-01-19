The Girl Scout Cookie season in the East Valley will start tomorrow, Jan. 18, and continue through Feb. 28, helping local troops raise funds for various activities.
The lineup includes Lemon-Ups, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas, Trefoils Do-si-dos for $5 a box and Girl Scout S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastics for $6.
“Given COVID-19, GSACPC has developed new and different scenarios and ways for girls to sell cookies safely,” said Tamara Woodbury, CEO of GSACPC. “We are extremely proud to be able to offer our girls both a sense of normalcy in a near-year that has been anything but normal, and a means to help girls grow their entrepreneurial, public speaking, financial and other skills through this modified take on our cookie program.”
A Digital Cookie app enables girls to take pre-orders from previous customers, friends and family online. Through this digital selling platform, girls build a custom website and then they invite friends and family they know to purchase cookies via email marketing, with the option of having cookies delivered via contactless pick-up and drop-off or shipped directly to their home. Girls can also use the Digital Cookie Mobile App to accept credit card payment from customers on-the-go.
“Digital Cookie introduces lessons about online marketing, application use, and eCommerce to Girl Scouts, through building their cookie website and managing their virtual sales,” said Woodbury.
Local Girl Scout troops will also be coordinating drive-thru booths with cashless transactions. The drive-thru booths will be in parking lots that allow for space for the girls and their parents.
Cars will have the chance to pull to the front of the line, make their orders (masks required to make an order) and have the contactless or near contactless ability to pick up their cookies as they would from a traditional booth. Parents will be stationed at booths with sanitizing products to help the girls ensure maximum safety and monitor cookie transfer to cars.
“The girls will not only be selling at these locations but helping market them via signage and other promotions, enabling the girls to flex their creative and communication muscles in a new way,” said Woodbury.
Girl Scouts and Homie, a real estate brokerage, have partnered to build a “castle” made of Girl Scout Cookie boxes. People can tour the 13-foot by 13-foot by 9-foot castle every Sunday in February at The Shops at Norterra, 2450 W. Happy Valley Road, Phoenix.
Girls will be setting up a temporary “shop” in front of local businesses providing socially distanced options for customers to purchase cookies. Booth locations this year include longtime supporters Fry’s Food Stores, Bashas’ Family of Stores, Walmart, and other retailers and small businesses.
Last year, 25 of the Valley’s top business leaders and CEOs, including Diane Veres, Lisa Urias, and Ray Roberts, joined more than 100 local girls for the first Cookie Fast Pitch. GSACPC is bringing the event back in a virtual format this year Jan. 23.
Participating girls will make their cookie sales pitch to one of the local CEOs or corporate executives in attendance, then get feedback on their pitch and one-on-one coaching sessions.
The girls will apply the strategies they’ve learned and give their best pitch to the mentors.
All attending CEO mentors plan to support the cookie bosses with a $500 cookie purchase.
Given COVID-19, the beloved Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge will not be held this year.
“We know our Arizona restaurant community has been impacted during the pandemic and wish them well. We are grateful for their partnership and support and look forward to returning to the Dessert Challenge in 2022,” said Woodbury.
Customers can find cookies nearest them at girlscoutsaz.org/cookiefinder. On Feb. 1, GSUSA will release a national cookie link where customers nationwide can purchase cookies directly from local troops by entering their zip code. Cookie orders placed from this direct-ship troop link will be shipped directly to the customer and cookie proceeds will go directly to that troop.
All sale proceeds fund local Girl Scouts’ Take Action projects for the community and girl-led adventures for troops.
The Fund High Award projects that impact the community, like hosting a camp for youth, donating to those in need and improving community parks. In 2020, many Girl Scouts sewed masks and made care packages to donate to essential workers, including physicians and hospital staff, grocery store staff and first responders.
Proceeds also help GSACPC provide Girl Scout programs in STEM, the outdoors, life skills, entrepreneurship, camps, and leadership training, to all girls regardless of financial situation and go toward maintaining four local camp properties.
The council said there are two commercial bakers licensed by Girl Scouts of the USA to produce Girl Scout Cookies. The bakery for GSACPC is Little Brownie Bakers.
