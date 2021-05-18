Mesa is going Solo.
This week, Mayor John Giles welcomed ElectraMeccanica to the city’s business community.
At an 18-acre site on East Ray Road south of the Loop 202 and north of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, the Vancouver-based company broke ground May 11.
The $35 million factory that ElectraMeccanica will build there is to employ up to 500 employees who will crank out Solo vehicles.
“Sorry, no passengers” is the theme of the Solo. The three-wheeled, single-occupant vehicles are designed for commuters, with 100-mile range and top speed of 80 mph.
“ElectraMeccanica made an excellent decision in choosing to locate its first U.S.-based facility in the Mesa Gateway area,” said Giles. “It’s an ideal location with easy access to two major freeways, the Gateway Airport and the ability to draw from Mesa’s talented workforce.”
