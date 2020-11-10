Mesa’s population growth – with roughly 18,000 new residents settling in the city in recent years – continues to fuel the growth of Eastmark.
Located in southeast Mesa, Eastmark was born in 2006 when DMB Associates bought five square miles of former agricultural land.
Since then, Eastmark – which encompasses about 3,200 acres of land – has seen area restaurants, schools and many other businesses take their place in the development.
“People have told me that it is essentially a city, within a city,” Senior Community Representative Lori Chaplin said.
The past seven years have changed fast for the community, she said, explaining, “None of us here ever expected it to grow as quickly as it did… it got off to a phenomenal start and has been growing ever since.
Currently, there are about 13,000 residents in Eastmark since homes opened in 2013. The community is just shy of 5,000 homes that have been sold or under construction.
Job availability within Eastmark is another reason for the growing population, Chaplin said.
“It’s just going to continue to evolve as we start opening up more area and implement more jobs; it will benefit a lot of people.”
The City of Mesa expects its total population to hit 551,151 by 2025 – a 6.4 percent increase since 2019.
And there’s the primary reason for that growth is “jobs – people go where the jobs are,” said Kim Lofgreen the city’s marketing and business development manager.
The job growth in Mesa derives from current and new businesses expanding locations and operations in the area, which adds to economic growth as well.
Industry clusters throughout Mesa include healthcare, medical technologies, aerospace and aviation, defense, education, and business and financial services.
“Mesa has thousands of acres of available land for new builds, redevelopment opportunities, and we have a lot of industrial speculative space,” Lofgreen said.
Lofgreen said the residential-employment growth work hand in hand.
“People come to Mesa, purchase a home, which must be built, so that creates jobs. They purchase goods and services from companies and local businesses, that creates jobs, those businesses then expand and hire more people.
That improves the economy which means there is more money in the local economy which then gets spent, which grows the retail sector, that grows more jobs,” Lofgreen explained, describing this as a “self-perpetuating cycle.”
Despite the pandemic, Mesa currently has an unemployment rate of about 5.7 percent – lower comparable figures for Maricopa County or the nation.
“We have a huge tech-savvy workforce and it’s growing with workers coming out of college, universities, and technical schools; there is a large workforce here.” Lofgreen added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.