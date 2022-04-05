Jenee Prince has a vague memory of going with her family as a little girl to the Mesa Arizona Temple for its modest Easter morning sunrise service.
She has a more distinct recollection of visiting home from college more than 20 years ago and seeing how a humble sunrise service that began in 1938 had been transformed after 1976: It had blossomed into an inspiring reenactment of the life of Jesus Christ with dozens of volunteers dressed in period clothing, their script verbatim passages from the Bible and a moving score accompanying them.
Now, the lifelong Mesa resident is the artistic director of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Jesus the Christ Easter Pageant, meticulously conducting the movements of 425 people in the world’s largest annual outdoor production of its kind.
After a three-year absence necessitated by an exhaustive restoration of the temple and its grounds, the Easter Pageant returns Wednesday, April 6, with a new and bigger stage, some new and top-secret props, upgraded sound and light systems, a revised script based on the King James Version of the Bible, and a score specifically recorded for the show by the London Symphony Orchestra only a few months ago.
Astonishingly, it’s free.
Church and Mesa Arizona Temple leaders consider the pageant their gift to the community to celebrate what spokeswoman Jennifer Wheeler called “Christ’s powerful message of forgiveness, hope and peace.”
And pageant leaders and downtown Mesa are braced for crowds for the pageant, which begins nightly at 8 p.m. April 6-9 and April 12-16 on the Mesa Arizona Temple’s north lawn, 101 S. LeSueur.
For those who can’t wait, a dress rehearsal will be held sometime after 7 p.m. Tuesday. But don’t expect to see every sequence in order or a smooth start-to-finish presentation because, after all, it is a final rehearsal.
Over 9,500 folding chairs have been set up on the grounds. Details on parking and other important information for attendees – including a prohibition on saving more than a couple of seats – are at mesatemple.org.
Prince has been artistic director since 2011 after serving as assistant artistic director the previous six years.
She defines her role as “taking care of our cast” and “putting things together on the stage creatively.”
Even during a media night on Thursday, she fretted over the minutest of each scene’s details, making tweaks here and there to make in her quest to present as accurate a life-like portrayal of the Gospels as possible.
How accurate? The cast includes live sheep and donkeys. Two infants in the cast – one a 3-month-old girl – will alternate for the Nativity scene. A printed plastic overlay on the front of each temple step leading to the stage replicates the stonework that existed in Jesus’ time.
A strong core of other pageant leaders have worked with Prince.
Steve West as executive director and Matt Riggs as assistant executive director filled the roles of producer, overseeing all the complexities of the mammoth production from construction of the stage to installation of tons’ worth of light towers to security and portable bathrooms – basically, Prince said, “all of the elements of how the project comes together.”
Helping Prince are assistant directors Dana Rodgers, Tyler Maxson, Dan Good and Steve Abaroa; hair/make up director Jennifer Anderson; and costume director Kay Walker while Steve and Liz Porter oversee all aspects of the stage, sets and props that West and Riggs set in place months ago.
And there are committees working with all those people – part of 400 volunteers who play some off-stage role to ensure a smooth performance every night the cast takes the stage.
Prince started her work well before the first rehearsals March 12, overseeing a casting call that began early last fall.
Because COVID protocols were still in place, applicants were asked to include a video in which they were asked why they wanted a part.
The acting core was selected first and not long after Thanksgiving, the rest of the ensemble was picked. Now they are grouped in what Prince calls “family casts” that are prepared to move onto the stage whenever they’re called during the 74-minute production.
The cast comprises seasoned actors and actress, newbies and many people from families with multiple generations having appeared in previous pageants.
“We have a Shakespearean actor, a retired theater teacher and people who have been in the pageant before and people who are very, very new to this experience,” Prince said. “Working together and collaborating operating together has been one of my most favorite parts of all of this because it is amazing to know that five different people can have different ideas about how things can come together – and then they just come together.”
“They were notified before the end of the year so that they could plan their lives accordingly,” Prince added, “because we really do ask them to block out their schedules from March 12 until April 13. That’s a big ask for people. But it’s just amazing to see the dedication of these incredible people just wanting to share God’s love with thousands of people every night.”
As the casting calls went out last year, celebrated Gilbert writer/composer/conductor Rob Gardner was polishing a revised script and writing a new score.
“I’ve never been in it,” Gardner said, “but I remember coming as a kid and sitting and getting our fast food with the family and having a little picnic on the grass. And it was always like kind of a thing to look forward to at Easter – to come down to the grounds and watch the pageant.
“So it’s kind of fun this year to be on the other side of things and see how things work,” added Gardner, who began working on the score and script in July.
Then he turned to his long-time contacts with the London Symphony Orchestra.
Gardner, Prince and her assistant directors went to London in January to have that score recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra, which Gardner conducted.
“It was powerful,” Prince said of the recording session. “I loved every minute of being in London – it was my first time there – but the highlight of the trip was just to be there and to be with those gifted musicians who worked so hard to just project their art. To be in the same room with those people and to watch Rob participate and lead that group of people was amazing for me.”
Prince said there was nothing wrong with the old soundtrack, calling the new score “an update version of a perfect story – the greatest story ever told.”
“We wanted to highlight the life of the Savior in other ways,” she continued. “I love the old soundtrack and it still works, still holds true.”
But, she added, the new score “is just different,” adding that one big difference is the digital technology that wasn’t even born when the first sound track was recorded 56 years ago.
The upgraded sound system, delivers the score so crisply that veteran pageant attendees will be surprised.
“It’s best not to stay too close to the speakers during the earthquake,” Riggs said only half-jokingly. It really does seem like an earthquake.”
The score, said Prince, is “very, very different.”
“I’m so excited to see and feel and hear all about the life of Jesus Christ in just a different way,” she said.
Indeed, Prince said in some ways she felt like she was directing the pageant for the first time because she isn’t working with the same sets – even the same stage – that she had been accustomed to for nearly 20 years.
“It was a well-oiled machine,” she said of her previous stints. “As director for the last 10 years or whatever, it was a pretty easy go…Everything was kind of outlined for us. Now we have new characters in new costumes with new props on a new stage.
“I mean, the biggest challenge was just having a new pageant. We’ve been working hard to putting this together one scene at a time.”
But all that newness has been exhilarating for Prince and the rest of the pageant participants.
“It doesn’t feel challenging,” she said. “It feels exciting. It feels like we’re just building step by step, piece by piece, scene by scene and then we start making these beautiful pictures to present to our audience and I am really excited about that.”
“It’s just been amazing to see this thing come together so quickly and it is just the efforts of so many people and a really dedicated, wonderful and willing cast,” she continued. “All those people are helping us create this for many years to come.
“It’s such an incredible blessing. I don’t know another place in the world where that happens, where you have this many people gathering together just to share a story that they believe in to give hope to the world. It’s very, very unique and we get to do it right here in Mesa.”
