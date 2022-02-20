Mesa Rep. Jacqueline Parker was one of the 14 Republicans who voted last week against a bill to waive the expenditure cap that is stopping Arizona public schools from spending all the money they already have for this fiscal year.
Despite the LD16 legislator’s vote, however, the House’s 45-14 approval of the measure means it’s up to the Senate to spare school districts across Arizona from making cuts in their current budget totaling more than $1.1 billion.
Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, said she has yet to line up the necessary votes in her own chamber and unless senators act by March 1, the House vote won’t matter – and schools will be barred from spending cash they already have and need to finish the school year.
The House vote occurred with all Democrats in favor.
Of the $1.1 billion, Mesa Public Schools would face a $73.8 million spending cut.
None of the 14 Republicans who opposed the move explained their decisions. Nor did any respond to requests after the vote by Capitol Media Services for comment.
The measure had bipartisan support and one of its champions was Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler, who told colleagues there was no reason for them to refuse the one-time waiver.
“The override is a temporary fix that will allow schools to spend the money they have already been allocated," she said.
“They have not done anything wrong," Pawlik continued. “And they certainly have not overspent their budgets."
Instead, it simply recognizes – as has the legislature at least twice before – that the aggregate expenditure limit approved by voters in 1980 needs to be waived in certain circumstances.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, echoed the sentiment that the action should have been routine.
“Every year or other there’s some issue that is politicized," he said. “No one ever
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.