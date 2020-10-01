Abrazo Mesa Hospital will celebrate its first anniversary on Oct. 1.
The first of three “microhospitals” being developed across the Valley by Abrazo Health, the Mesa facility employs 50 mostly East Valley residents.
Abrazo calls the hospital a game-changer because of it “convenient, efficient emergency, short stay inpatient and surgical services.”
“The hospital is situated between developments with large populations of young families as well as communities with a large number of senior citizens. We see a wide variety of patients, from pediatric to elderly, with a broad array of medical needs,” explained Gilbert resident Christy Matlock, RN, administrative director at Abrazo Mesa.
Located at 5750 E. Baseline Road near Recker Road, the hospital has eight inpatient rooms and offers 24-hour emergency care, surgical procedures with an around-the-clock emergency physician and general surgery.
Abrazo Health operates six hospitals, multiple physician practices and other services throughout the Valley.
Microhospitals are smaller in scale than a typical general hospital, but offer surgical services, a full emergency department, inpatient rooms, ultrasound, x-ray and CT scan, laboratory, pharmacy and other services, said Matlock.
Types of surgeries performed at Abrazo Mesa include minimally invasive appendectomies and gall bladder procedures, for example.
“We have worked hard to create a patient-friendly, efficient setting,” said Matlock. “Providing a safe environment and quality medical care are among our top priorities, and we want our ER waiting times to be among the shortest they can possibly be.”
Matlock added that Abrazo Mesa Hospital has developed strong relationships with local EMS providers.
“Patients with abdominal pain, sprains and broken bones, cardiac arrhythmias, seizures, minor trauma, lacerations, abdominal issues, pneumonia and flu are typical of the types of patients treated in the Abrazo Mesa Hospital emergency department,” noted Dr. Chris Lipinski, an emergency medicine physician.
“We also have the capability of extending care beyond the ER to the observation or inpatient environment for lower acuity, uncomplicated medical conditions,” he said, adding this minimizes the need for transfers to larger facilities.
“The coronavirus pandemic certainly threw us a curveball shortly after we opened, but we continued to operate and provide care for our community,” said Matlock.
Lipinski said Abrazo has “worked very diligently to stay current with the medical research and best practice standards regarding COVID-19.
“We also appreciate the importance of caring for other medical and surgical conditions in an environment where infection control is crucial for all of us,” he added, pointing to a variety of safety protocols.
“Delays in care could lead to significant complications in many types of conditions. Physicians are already seeing patients with potentially life-threatening conditions who waited to go to the ER. Your health can’t wait,” he said.
The 32,500-square-foot hospital has 13 ER exam rooms, an operating room, three post-anesthesia care units, eight in-patient beds and imaging suite.
