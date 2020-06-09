Despite objections from downtown advocates, the Mesa City Council approved a zoning amendment that removes an obstacle to a huge redevelopment project on a vacant car dealership site.
Opus Group, a major developer based in Minneapolis, would build the Mesa Arts District Lofts on the 10-acre site along Main Street between Mesa Public Schools and Benedictine University once occupied by Brown and Brown Chevrolet until it was demolished in 2017.
The argument over the zoning amendment centered on whether it was appropriate to exempt Opus from a rule requiring all retail on the ground floor of buildings in a downtown zoning district.
The exemption cuts that requirement by half.
Giles and city zoning officials said a 100 percent requirement was unrealistic for such a large building in a downtown full of commercial vacancies.
Mesa Mayor John Giles views the Opus project as a “historic proposal’’ that will help turn around a long slumbering downtown. But critics labeled it a “mediocre suburban project’’ and a disappointment after years of planning.
“We are making concessions for a project that should not even be built there,’’ said Terry Benelli, executive director of LiSC and a downtown resident who has worked on many redevelopment projects.
She criticized Opus’ plans for 30 units per acre – way lower than what she said would be ideal for an intense, multi-story transit- oriented development near two Metro light rail stations and two universities.
And she was upset that the zoning change relieves the developer of a requirement for commercial units on the project’s street level.
“I think holding out for something that is transit-oriented is better,’’ she said, even if that means the site remains vacant.
But Gordon Sheffield, a retired Mesa zoning administrator, views the exemption as a compromise.
“They are taking away an impediment so they can get the residential. They are reserving the commercial for later,’’ Sheffield said.
If downtown Mesa were to progress as the ASU building and other projects are completed, it would create a better market for restaurants and shops at a later date, he said.
“Mesa has a history of people proposing dream projects. They sit and it never happens. The big hurdle is the financing,’’ Sheffield said.
Giles said no one could have envisioned an entire city block becoming available for redevelopment in 2012, when the form-based zoning code was adopted and Brown and Brown Chevrolet was still there.
“I think this will be a big step forward for downtown Mesa,’’ Giles said. “Opus is legit. Look at all the big, shiny new buildings in Tempe and Phoenix. Some of them are Opus buildings.’’
Giles cautioned that the zoning exemption alone does not signal a green light for the project.
He said City Council will eventually have an opportunity to control the project through a development agreement.
Opus’ “active commercial’’ space includes shops and restaurants intended to inject pedestrian traffic and vitality into downtown.
The remaining commercial space could now be used for residential, health clubs and professional offices.
Jeff McVay, Mesa’s downtown transformation manager, said Opus would be required to build the bottom floor to commercial standards at a much higher cost than residential, making it easier to transition any residential units to retail when market conditions warrant.
“We have tried to make it very clear that we intend this to be a transitional use and we expect it to turn into retail,’’ he said.
The exemption is necessary for Opus to get the financing it needs to start construction, he said. Otherwise, the retail space would have to be carried as a loss.
City Council voted to approve the exemption, 5-2, with downtown council member Jen Duff and Jeremy Whittaker voting against it.
Duff said she is opposed to residential units along Main Street and will do everything she can to prevent that from happening despite the council’s vote.
She criticized the council for not doing enough community outreach before enacting the zoning change for Opus’ benefit.
“This is a very important part of Main Street. There’s no other lot on Main Street that will have this significance,’’ Duff said.
East Mesa council member Kevin Thompson initially opposed the exemption, viewing it as a step back from setting high standards for transit-oriented development downtown.
But Thompson said he became more comfortable with the project after McVay explained to him that Opus would have to sign a development agreement with the city, agreeing to build the ground floor last and to eventually transition the space from residential to retail.
McVay said the development agreement is required because Opus intends to seek a tax incentive from the city. Opus qualifies because downtown is part of Mesa’s extensive redevelopment district.
The exemption allows Opus to provide 24,000 square feet of retail space, rather than 48,000, in the first phase of the project. He said the first phase has 350,000 square feet, with 340 residential units.
Two parking lots including in the first phase are designed to eventually transition into two additional mid-rise towers, with one facing Hibbert and the other facing Sirrine, he said.
The rule requiring 100 percent retail space on the bottom floor has been an issue since the form-based code was adopted, McVay said.
“This happens to be the redevelopment project that forced the issue,’’ he said.
