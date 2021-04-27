The Downtown Mesa Association is presenting “Mesa Movie Mayhem,” a new outdoor movie series that will be shown in a special fenced-off area outdoors at Main Street and MacDonald.
The next presentation is May 8 with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” as the featured flick. “Doors” open at 6 p.m., with themed character meet-and-greets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and showtime at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are being sold in “pods” to maintain social distancing. The “pods” are $5 for a small size (seats up to two people) or $10 for a large size (fits up to six). People are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs.
Snacks will be available for purchase at the pop-up concession stand or guests can grab take-out from a downtown restaurant.
At the May 8 show, Spiderman, Captain America and Iron-Man will be on hand, thanks to locally owned Gordon’s Get-Ups.
On May 22, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” is on tap and people are encouraged to dress as their favorite character.
The Downtown Mesa Association is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to the beneficial economic growth and business development of downtown Mesa, the city’s central business district and original square-mile townsite.
Information on the movie series: downtownmesa.com or 480-890-2613.
