Jon Przybyl and Amanda Abou-Eid are baking bread for Ukraine in downtown Mesa.
For five years, their Proof Bread, 125 West Main St., has made sourdough breads and croissants for an increasing number of Valley admirers.
The couple and their employees have organized a Bake for Ukraine fundraiser with fellow bakery owners from Ukraine to feed civilians and soldiers in Kyiv. Proof Bread is donating portions of proceeds from multiple products, including a Danish and a traditional Ukrainian bread called a “baton.”
“We have mobilized a number of bakers and food industry workers around the world to join our efforts to fight the toll of war felt by the people who remain in Kyiv,” Przybyl explained.
Jon and Amanda immediately connected with the horrors of the Russian invasion.
In the early 1980s, his parents emigrated from Poland to Chicago as political refugees of the former Soviet Union.
Jon has been communicating with Crimean native and fellow baker Anna Makievska, who began to flee Kyiv two hours after the first shelling on Feb. 24.
Residents of the Ukrainian capital, she and her husband, Valerii, along with the children, daughters, Varvara, 8, and Mariia, 2 months, and their dog reached the Moldovan border. But, according to Ukrainian law, Valerii had to stay behind, separating the family.
“Anna, her family and her bakery and store in Kyiv are living day to day, and she is making plans to help people, because it is the only thing that helps her cope,” Jon said. “The first few days of the war were unthinkable for them.”
Jon’s parents retired back to Poland in 2008, and he moved to the Valley to play tennis at Grand Canyon University in Glendale. He married, had two daughters, divorced, moved to Gilbert and met Amanda, who was working as an analyst for US Airways, now American Airlines.
In 2017, they purchased Proof Bread from founder Jared Allen. “He gave us two weeks of training at his garage, hand mixing dough and using some very old equipment to bake bread,” Jon recalled.
“We saw an opportunity to make better bread than was readily available to most people. Being Polish, and having experienced artisan bread in Poland, I was enthusiastic about the entire experience of community, the relationship of customer to baker and loaves which had more flavor, more tradition and simpler ingredients,” he explained. “We bake with practices that have not been commercially used in many places for 150 years. We fell in love with the tradition that sourdough baking represents.”
Proof Bread has been a transformational experience for everyone in the family.
“It has been simultaneously the hardest and most fulfilling project I have ever worked on,” Jon said. “Through sheer will of 20-hour days and passion for what we did, we became bakers. A year in, Amanda and I were no longer working on anything else professionally, and we also started to need help both inside and out of the garage.”
She extracted equity from the sale of her first home to finance a new oven and pay four new employees. The business lost money for the first two years.
“Just as that money ran out, we finally turned a small profit baking by continually learning, becoming more efficient and serving more customers,” Jon said.
Last year, the couple moved into their current space on Main Street, which was built in the 1880s, with markings from a 1900 fire on one of the brick walls. They posted a loss again for nine months but, he said, “With a lot of help, we just barely survived the transition.”
Jon met Anna Makievska at the annual Washington State University Grain Gathering during the summer of 2018.
They stayed connected. He was inspired by her successful Kyiv bakery, Bakehouse, which employs about 80 people. Anna and her husband were making a quality income before the invasion.
“It was fun for us. We had health, money, kids, a dog, friends and a new apartment,” she said.
Jon said, “When the invasion began, I reached out to see if Anna was O.K. and knew that I needed to do something, especially as my Polish countrymen were doing so much to help the Ukrainian people.”
As Anna and her children fled the country, her bakers were fleeing their new bakery location in downtown Kyiv but continued baking from their former basement. Anna and her business partners advanced a couple weeks of wages to everyone and planned to leverage warehoused food reserves.
But on March 4, the Russians shelled the warehouse, burning about 15 million euros of inventory. The business informed the employees only two weeks of financial reserves remained.
“The bakers began baking like their lives and community depended on it, which was the case,” Jon explained.
In the U.S., the Bake for Ukraine GoFundMe fundraiser has raised more than $100,000 to feed the people of Kyiv. “Bakehouse is paying its frontline workers a base wage and sourcing ingredients to continue baking,” he said.
Anna is living in an apartment in Portugal with her brother and his family and thanks everyone for their support and understanding – in Mesa, New York City and the world.
“I am stressed and I am frustrated,” she said, “but my children are safe, and there are no bombs.”
Information: gofund.me/8b4a8133 or stop in at Proof Bread, 125 W. Main St.
