A rectangular plot of muddy earth is becoming the home of a flashy new development for downtown Mesa.
Crews already are working on the space that abuts the Main Street corridor to build the $75 million Palladium GRID, which features three-tiers of luxury housing and retail development.
City officials and the developers – Tony Wall of 3W Management and Karrin Taylor Robson of Arizona Strategies – held a ceremonial groundbreaking last week to discuss the project, bringing along the Westwood High School Band, local merchants and food.
The mixed-use community, which will eventually wrap around the existing Pomeroy Garage, is tucked into a 3.3-acre plot of land.
When completed, the lot will include 196 “luxury sky” apartments built above the garage, as well as 75 flats, or “micro-units” that will be 400 square feet each.
In addition, there are 15 rowhomes with three-story walk-ups along Main Street in front of the existing garage structure.
The project, which was launched in 2017 by Palladium’s project principals will also include 14,000 square feet of Class A office space overlooking Main Street.
Robson said the project will be built in two phases, with the first segment slated to open in December 2020, and the second opening by December 2021.
The first phase involves the flats and commercial space, which will be filled by restaurants and offices.
Phase one will also include the first of the GRID’s row houses the second phase two will include the sky apartments and the remaining row houses, according to Robson.
Robson, who grew up less than a mile away from the development, called the ground-breaking a memory she won’t soon forget.
“I spent the first 18 years of my life about a block from here,” she said. “And so, to see downtown Mesa take off the way it has is just phenomenal.
“And to be a part of the first significant private investment on Main Street after the city put so much energy and resources into downtown Mesa,” she continued. “I couldn’t be prouder.”
Robson was one of several to discuss the project and was later joined by Mayor John Giles, Councilwoman Jen Duff and Wall.
All of the speakers alluded to the tumultuous effort that led up to the groundbreaking, some noting that some mid-century bungalows had to be leveled to make room for the GRID.
The city had to amend the development agreement for the property several times.
Giles shared an anecdote from his days on City Council in the mid-1990s, when downtown was moribund.
He recalled a wounded dog crossing Main Street and wondered if the area would be better off put out of its misery.
Giles and his colleagues cheered the downtown corridor’s resurrection from those bleak days, stating:
“There’s a lot of us that have been waiting for decades for this day. That’s why it is so meaningful, and that’s why I think we’re all so excited.”
Giles pointed out that the GRID is just the latest in a series of development wins for the city, along with The Grove on Main, a 243-apartment complex currently under construction on the other side of South Mesa Drive from the GRID.
“This is an amazing stand-alone project, but this is not a stand-alone project. This is part of the puzzle. This is a puzzle piece in downtown Mesa,” Giles said. “We’ve got hundreds of millions of dollars of private investment in a couple of blocks here.
“We’ve got 1,500 housing units in different stages of construction, from the Sycamore Station to Mesa Drive. You’ll soon see it continuing out to the Gilbert Road light rail station,” the mayor continued. “So, all the dominoes are falling faster than we can count them.”
Wall echoed the mayor’s comments, comparing the four-year drive to launch his development to legendary football coach Woody Hayes, who built the Ohio State University football program from the ground-up during his 28-year tenure in Columbus, Ohio.
Wall spun the analogy as a way to underscore the herculean effort the downtown revitalization project has been.
Wall said the GRID project, which partnered with next-door neighbor Benedictine University and the city, is a sign of what’s to come in Mesa.
“I think it’s a signal growth can happen here,” Wall said. “And this is a plan that the mayor and the city council will put in place and their leadership has brought a real focus to downtown and it’s creating a great change.”
