The St. Vincent de Paul Society is asking families, individuals and community or office groups to sponsor families in need by providing gifts and a holiday meal for the whole family.
“I have had the pleasure of working on this 25-year-old program for the past 13 years. I’ve heard stories from sponsors about the huge grins on children’s faces as they rip open their gifts, and the tears from parents who know that the spirit of the season has moved community heroes to help their families,” said Dottie Sullivan, a volunteer coordinator of its Adopt-A-Family program.
“Because of the pandemic, the holidays are going to look very different for the families who are simply trying to stay afloat by keeping a roof over their kids heads and food on the table,” Sullivan added. “With the help of our community, I know we will be able to assist many of those families and make a difference.”
Because of the unusually tough year it’s been financially for so many, the Adopt-A-Family program is expecting more families than ever to need its help.
With the help of many dedicated individuals who support SVdP’s mission, families in need are identified and matched with supporters across the Valley.
Sponsors are asked to buy and wrap two new presents (toy and clothing) for each child under 16 and one present each for older siblings, parents and grandparents living in the same household.
In lieu of supplying the ingredients for a holiday meal this year, sponsors will provide a gift card to an accessible grocer so each family can purchase their own ingredients for their own special holiday meal.
To sponsor a family, call 602-261-6820 or contact adoptafamily@svdpaz.org.
St. Vincent de Paul is accepting requests to “adopt” until Dec. 4 and will provide instructions for best health and safety practices in response to the pandemic.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is a nonprofit dedicated to serving people in need and providing others with the opportunity to serve.
It has been assisting central and northern Arizona families since 1946 and has more than 80 parish satellite locations.
It offers services for the homeless, medical and dental care for the uninsured, charity dining rooms, transitional housing and homelessness prevention assistance.
