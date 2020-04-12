For more than 70 years, the Cactus League has been a powerful symbol of Arizona, turning into a big business and a major draw for the tourism industry.
But when Major League Baseball suddenly cancelled this season’s final week of games to help stop the spread of COVID-19, it became a symbol of Arizona’s community and economic losses in the virus’ wake.
That cost will be steep in several ways.
The Mesa Hohokams, one of the league’s most venerable charities, reported it will have at least $200,000 less to award in grants to charitable organizations after raising a record $501,000 a season ago.
The HoHoKams serve as baseball ambassadors at Mesa’s two spring ball stadiums – Sloan Park, spring home of the Chicago Cubs and at Hohokam Park, spring home of the Oakland Athletics.
The Tempe Diablos, also a longstanding civic group, performs similar duties at Tempe Diablo Stadium during Los Angeles Angels home games.
The presidents of both organizations said the shorter season will impact contributions to East Valley charities.
“It’s stunning, stunning news,’’ Tim Baughman, president of the HoHoKams, “but maybe not in light of everything else happening.’’
The HoHoKams contributed $501,000 to charities after the 2019 season.
The Cubs drew 250,893 in 2019 – an average of 13,939 fans – once again serving as the league’s most popular team and clear meal ticket.
But Baughman said he is estimating the HoHoKams raised $300,000 for charity this year, although the HoHoKams will do everything possible to continue handing out grants to organizations they have supported in the past, even if it’s to a lesser extent.
The Cubs ended up playing 11 of 17 home games on the 2020 schedule, while the Oakland Athletics, who draw less fans, played 10 of 16 of their scheduled games at Mesa’s Hohokam Stadium.
“We’re disappointed about the season being shortened and, consequently,
not giving as much money away,’’ Baughman said.
Diablos President Bill Ottinger said his group landed in a similar position. The Diablos also lost one of their additional fundraisers, the annual Ignite the Night spring party scheduled for April 25 at Rawhide.
“I know it will have a significant impact, a deep impact,’’ Ottinger said about the league’s cancellation. “Baseball is a big driver for Tempe Diablos Charities.’’
“The club is kind of re-examining everything we do,’’ he said. “Maybe we can look at finding new ways to help the community.’’
He noted that many sponsors also are hurting from the impact of COVID-19, with restaurants and other businesses shut down.
“We’re a great community with big-hearted donors,’’ Ottinger said. “We will appeal to sponsors and find ways they can give back.’’
Bridget Binsbacher, executive director of the Cactus League and Peoria’s vice mayor, said Baughman and Ottinger’s disappointment is shared throughout the league.
“Our attendance to date was right on track with 2019, but when it happened, that’s when our season peaks with spring break,’’ she said.
The league was hoping for a late season rally like last year, when the weather warmed up.
“Obviously, there is going to be an impact,’’ Binsbacher said. “The top priority for us is the safety of the public.
A study based on the 2018 season estimated the league’s overall economic impact at more than $644 million, with the average out-of-town fan spending $405 per day. The league recorded slightly lower attendance last season when it drew more than 1.7 million fans, but the per game average was slightly higher.
“How disappointing for the players, the fans and everyone who came for this,’’ Binsbacher said. “Some probably followed through with their trips and experienced Arizona.’’
A less discussed portion of that study estimated charitable contributions by non-profit civic organizations such as the HoHoKams, the Tempe Diablos and the Scottsdale Charros at $2.6 million per year.
If anything, that seems a bit low, with the Diablos estimating they raise about $1 million a year.
Michelle Streeter, a spokeswoman for Visit Mesa, the city’s tourism arm, said it’s hard to calculate the ongoing losses from the Cactus League’s and other cancellations.
“As you know, the climate related to COVID-19 is changing by the minute,’’ she wrote in an emailed statement. “The impacts already are quite devastating. We do not know, however, how steep the decline will run. We are monitoring, recording and managing in real-time.’
Mesa’s stakes in the Cactus League, with the Cubs and A’s calling the city their spring home, also are high.
Mesa’s march revenues in 2018, long before COVID-19, included $15.8 million in sales taxes, compared to $14.7 million the year before. That was the largest month in two years.
The city also received $790,380 in bed tax revenue in March 2018, 18.5 percent of such revenue obtained during the 2017-18 fiscal year.
