History will remember 2021 for an unprecedented assault on American democracy.
History has yet to record whether that assault will succeed.
And the East Valley found itself in the white-hot glare of national attention as powerful forces sought to discredit the choices made by Maricopa County voters in the 2020 presidential election.
It began – and continues – with a lie.
Donald Trump, who lost that 2020 election to Joe Biden by more than seven million votes, never admitted defeat and instead cocooned himself in fantasies of widespread election fraud – theories without evidence that were repeatedly found without merit in courtrooms across the land.
Trump and his loyalists persisted in their false assertions as the final popular votes were counted, as the Electoral College delivered the confirming votes for Biden and as Congress prepared to certify the results on Jan. 6.
That day, a mob assaulted the seat of American government in an attempt to thwart the certification. The mob eventually was turned back, but at the cost of five lives – including a Capitol Police officer.
Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican who represents a large swath of the East Valley, was among those who voted in Congress to reject the 2020 presidential election results. Biggs denied allegations that he helped plan the attempted coup, but he also opposed efforts to investigate the insurrection and advocated the expulsion from the House Republican Conference of those who did support the investigation.
Later, the effort to delegitimize the 2020 election became more localized when the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate conducted a highly unusual “audit” of ballots cast in Maricopa County, which had swung to Biden in the election.
The procedure was conducted by a Florida company with no previous experience in election audits; its CEO had espoused support for Trump’s conspiracy claims.
Jack Sellers, a former Chandler city councilman and serves as chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, slammed the procedure as “a grift disguised as an audit.”
In September, the auditors concluded that Biden won Maricopa County by more votes than previously thought, deeply disappointing die-hard Trump fans. But that didn’t end the controversy, with Biggs and others still refusing to admit that Biden is president.
In October, Sellers – a life-long Republican – testified before the Oversight and Reform Committee of the U.S. House, which held a special hearing to examine the audit. He told the committee it was clear that some of the state’s Republican leaders “do not care what the facts are.”
“They just want to gain political power and gain money by fostering mistrust of the greatest power an individual can exercise in the United States — their vote,” he continued.
In any event, the audit will wind up costing taxpayers millions of dollars because voting equipment that was corrupted by the procedure must be replaced.
On behalf of the county supervisors, Sellers last week issued another condemnation of state Senate President Karen Fann for continuing in interviews with local TV stations the “fiction that something went wrong in the 2020 General Election because it supports her outrageous expenditures on the poorly planned and executed ‘audit.’”
“Soon the Board of Supervisors will receive a technical response from our Elections Department that addresses the many other falsehoods in the Cyber Ninjas’ reports. We look forward to receiving this information and sharing it with the public,” he added.
COVID rampage
The arrival of COVID vaccines early in the year seemed to offer promise that a pandemic that had shredded the fabric of normal life in 2020 might be tamed in short order.
That did not happen.
Widespread resistance to the vaccine and to mask-wearing ensured that the disease would continue its deadly march.
The politization of the pandemic was marked by statements such as those by State Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa. At one point she compared highway signs in support of vaccinations to the sort of state coercion one might find in Communist China, and later said vaccine mandates were comparable to the Nazi philosophy that led to millions of murders during World War II.
The COVID situation in Arizona as the year began was grim. In January the state was averaging 175 COVID deaths per day, with hospitals full of suffocating patients.
In the face of this suffering, the Arizona Legislature passed laws designed to make it harder for local governments and businesses to impose COVID-related health regulations.
Mask mandates drove deep fissures in East Valley school districts no matter whether they required masks or made them optional.
Mesa Public Schools Superintendent Andi Fourlis started the current school year with a mask mandate but eventually made them optional. Some districts, including Chandler Unified and Gilbert Public Schools – which, like Mesa, are among the state’s five largest districts – also went the optional route while others, notably Kyrene and Tempe Union, made them mandatory.
And as school opened in late summer, Gov. Doug Ducey, sought to block funding from schools that required masks, citing a state law Republicans in the Legislature stuffed into the state budget with countless other measures in the waning hours of the session without any hearings.
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge found the move violated the Arizona Constitution – and the Arizona Supreme Court agreed, killing the mask mandate ban.
By mid-December more than 23,000 Arizonans had died of the disease – by far the largest mass-casualty event in state history.
Drought deepens
In another mega-story with local implications, Arizona joined much of the American West in enduring a worsening long-term drought amid record heat.
The National Weather Service, which has been keeping records in Phoenix since 1895, recorded the hottest June here ever, with an average round-the-clock temperature of 95.3 degrees. This followed on the heels of the hottest July and hottest August ever in 2020.
But the script flipped in July and August 2021, with vigorous monsoon storms repeatedly hammering the region and keeping temperatures below normal. July 25 saw a high of 81 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. It was the Valley’s coolest July day since 1955 and the fourth-coolest July day since record-keeping began in 1895.
The monsoon, however, did not alter the long-term Western drought pattern, which brought water levels at Lake Mead to their lowest levels since Hoover Dam was completed in the 1930s. As the Colorado River dwindled, Arizona’s allocations from the beleaguered stream were reduced for the first time.
The initial cutbacks of Colorado River water affected agricultural users; East Valley cities said their supplies remain robust for the near future.
Here is a look at some of the East Valley’s other headlines from 2021:
Regional
ν An incredibly tight housing market led to soaring prices not only for homebuyers but also for renters.
ν There also was a shortage of cars; by late summer East Valley dealers’ lots were almost bare because of international supply-chain problems.
ν A massive years-long project to improve Interstate 10 between the San Tan Freeway and the Broadway Curve began in the summer. Drivers will see delays along that stretch until completion in 2024.
ν Banner Health announced $400 million in new projects at Banner Desert and Banner Gateway medical centers, in Mesa and Gilbert, respectively. Both projects include increased services and space for women and infant care.
ν Tragedy struck the Chandler and Gilbert police departments on April 29 when 50-year-old Chandler Officer Christopher Farrar was struck and killed by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle near the SanTan MotorPlex at Loop 202 and Val Vista Drive. Gilbert officer Rico Aranda was seriously injured in the incident.
ν The East Valley, as defined by incorporated municipalities, grew considerably when the Apache Junction City Council voted in October to annex more than 6,000 acres of the so-called Superstition Vistas area, expecting the land to eventually accommodate more than 10,000 homes. In December D.R. Horton Homes and Brookfield Residential Properties began construction. It is the opening phase of development in the Vistas, 275 square miles of state trust land stretching from Apache Junction to Florence.
ν Area basketball fans got a rare treat when the Phoenix Suns appeared in the NBA Finals for only the third time in history, and the first in 27 years. But the season ended in a 4-2 series loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
ν Intel announced a $20 billion expansion of its Chandler campus in an effort to reclaim global dominance in the microchip industry. As evidence of the fierce international fight to achieve that dominance, Intel’s biggest global competitor – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. began construction of a 1,28-acre chip-manufacturing in north Phoenix. Intel’s estimated its expansion will generate 3,000 construction jobs, 3,000 high-tech permanent jobs and at least 15,000 jobs from companies starting up or relocating to the region.
Mesa
ν More than 20 years after clearing the land for a failed resort project, Mesa in January approved a deal with Mira Vista Holdings to develop the so-called Site 17 at Mesa Drive and University Avenue.
ν Mesa Public Schools began work o
n two multimillion-dollar upgrades of two high schools. Funded by a $300-million bond issue approved by voters in 2018, the $35-million renovation of Mountain View High promises to result in a virtually new campus, school officials said, while the pretty much the same can be expected at Mesa High for its $35 million upgrade.
ν The Mesa Arizona Temple was re-dedicated after a two-year renovation restored the interior of the 94-year-old edifice and reimagined its grounds. As part of the project, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ development arm also built a new building to house its popular Family History Discovery Center and a visitors center for the temple as well as 250 apartments, 12 townhouses, a huge underground parking garage with 450 stalls, 7,500 square feet of retail space at Main and Udall streets and 5,000 square feet at Main Street and Mesa Drive.
ν Ground was broken for another major downtown project – a block-long, 335-unit residential complex with 13,000 square feet of retail space that will replace the former Brown and Brown Chevrolet showroom on the east end of Main Street.
ν Early in the year, the city passed a non-discrimination ordinance that had been discussed for most of the past decade. An effort to put the ordinance on a referendum ballot quickly fizzled.
ν Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport announced a 400-acre development on the east side of its property and reiterated plans for an east-side terminal that eventually would serve airlines other than Allegiant.
ν SunCountry Airlines announced in April that it will begin operations
at Gateway.
ν Arizona State University announced it will operate The Sidney Poitier New American Film School with programs in Mesa, Tempe, and Los Angeles starting in fall 2022.
ν Work began on the first extension of the State Route 24 freeway from Ellsworth Road eastward in southeast Mesa.
ν ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp., which
produces a three-wheeled, one-person vehicle, announced in March it will establish its assembly facility in southeast Mesa.
ν Redevelopment plans were announced
for the historic Buckhorn Baths property at Main Street and Recker Road.
ν Amid concerns that the facilities use too much water, Mesa continued approving large data centers in its southeastern sector, including one that will be operated by Facebook.
ν Gulfstream, the world’s largest manufacturer of business jets, announced in November it is building a $70 million, 225,000-square-foot repair facility at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
