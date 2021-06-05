The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved funding for a $27 million animal care shelter in the East Valley.
The county is reserving the money for a “new, modern shelter” at Baseline Road and Lewis Drive, Mesa, on land the county already owns.
“The Board of Supervisors heard East Valley residents loud and clear about the need for investment in a modernized animal care facility,” said Supervisor Steve Chucri.
Chucri promised to “closely monitor plans for this facility to ensure it serves the needs of our community while being responsible with taxpayer dollars.”
The new facility will replace the current shelter at Rio Salado and the Loop-101.
Built in 1991, the Rio Salado facility has received and managed more than 7,000 dogs and cats annually and consistently had a higher adoption rate than the West Valley shelter located at 27th Avenue and Durango in Phoenix.
Hundreds of volunteers are key to the shelter’s existence, say officials.
With funding for a new East Shelter reserved, the next step is to begin the procurement process and review construction proposals.
In the meantime, the Durango shelter remains the primary shelter and is open to the public and volunteers with the Rio Salado facility being used for weekend adoptions and special events.
To volunteer, foster, and or to adopt “your new best friend,” visit Maricopa.gov/pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.