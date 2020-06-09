Distance learning will become possible for thousands of elementary school students in Mesa, after City Council approved spending $7 million of its $90 million federal pandemic relief funds on laptops and internet service for them.
Council last week enthusiastically supported spending the money to benefit children served by Mesa Public Schools as well as two Gilbert Public Schools campuses located in the city.
Of the 9,500 laptops, 420 will go to students at the two Gilbert district schools in Mesa. Although it initionally seemed that the proggram would be directed toward low-income families, City Council spokesman Randy Policar said the laptops will go to all students in first through sixth grade in Mesa Public Schools.
City Manager Chris Brady said GPS Superintendent Shane McCord have agreed to supply Mesa students in grades K-6 with the computers.
MPS Superintendent Andi Fourlis thanked council for its support, saying it will be the first time elementary school students in the so-called Title I schools will receive the laptops. Title I schools are those where a significant portion of families qualify for free and reduced-price lunches.
Fourlis said the need for distance learning was magnified after schools were closed in March.
High school students and some junior high schools’ students have received the laptops in the past, allowing them to communicate better with teachers during online instruction, Fourlis said.
She said the district learned many things through the closure, including that online instruction is more effective than paper packets sent home to students.
“We need to move our one-to-one instruction down to our elementary schools,’’ Fourlis said. “We see access to technology and to the internet as a huge equalizer, not only for educational purposes, but for social services.’’
Beyond the need for more devices, MPS needs better connectivity to expand distance learning, with 7,000 families saying they do not have reliable wi-fi service, she said.
Some lost their access, for instance, when they were laid off or living in motels that lost their internet service. Still others reported they were unable to go to places with Wi-Fi access.
“It’s primarily in our most impoverished communities, primarily in west Mesa,’’ Fourlis said.
Councilman David Luna, a former MPS educator, added, “We know many of the kids in K-6 are experiencing the digital divide. As we look at the pandemic, it isn’t over, it’s going to be around for a while.’’
Councilwoman Jen Duff said the laptops “can have a lifetime effect’’ while Councilman Jeremy Whittaker added, “I believe education is the great equalizer in our society.’’
For the most part, the computers are well cared for by the students and their parents, who appreciate using them, the district has an insurance policy to protect against about a 4 percent loss rate, she said.
Brady said Mesa lagged behind in a nationwide report on internet connectivity. He received approval from council to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study on how to address the problem.
Brady believes he might be able to pay for the study out of relief funds, but the study is important whether it is covered or not, he said.
Funds for the computer purchase became available when the city decided to award about $4.8 million in grants for the Small Business Re-Emergence Program, to 520 applicants who qualified.
The number of applicants and their total requests were far below the $20 million Council had set aside for business relief.
The grants cover rent and utilities for up to 90 for small businesses that closed under state order but are planning to reopen.
Brady anticipates spending another $1 ½ to $2 million on the Technical Assistance program intended to help businesses survive by updating their marketing and other internal operations.
Council approved sending out confirmation letters to the successful business applicants, which they must acknowledge by email to receive funding.
Funding was held up for the seven largest applicants pending further review. Their requests also may be capped at $50,000.
These seven largest grants range from $52,000 to $284,000, assistant economic development director Jaye O’Donnell said.
She said the average grant is about $10,000 and 488 businesses receiving the aid have 10 or fewer employees. The next phase of the program begins tomorrow, June 8, when the city will start accepting applications for the Technical Assistance Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.