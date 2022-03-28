There’s a space race of sorts happening along Pecos Road in southeast Mesa, only it has nothing to do with the moon or William Shatner – though billionaires might be involved.
Industrial space is the object of this development rush.
The city is approving hundreds of thousands – sometimes millions – of square feet of new industrial buildings in the Mesa Gateway District each month.
The gears of city planning are turning with such efficiency that there is nary a peep of discussion as manufacturing spaces of breathtaking scale get the green light.
That was the case March 21, when Mesa City Council approved two industrial projects along the Pecos Road corridor in Mesa Gateway totaling just over 3 million square feet.
Unbound Gateway, the larger of the two projects approved, will be a juggernaut at 2.2 million square feet of “industrial, manufacturing and employment space” on 155 acres at the northeast corners of Sossaman and Pecos roads.
The square-footage is spread between just three buildings, including a single building with 1.17 million square feet under one roof – a mere 20 football fields enclosed in concrete and glass.
The designers of Unbound Gateway, recently purchased by global developer Greystar, think there’s a growing market for mega projects like theirs in Mesa.
In its project description submitted to the city, the applicants said Unbound Gateway would “provide much needed, large-scale, industrial and employment space” and meet “growing market demand for single buildings in excess of 1 million square feet.”
Greystar acquired the property from Phoenix-based Unbound Development for $43.7 million, according to the Valley real-estate tracker vizzda.com. The company has aggressively entered the industrial real estate sector after starting in 1993 as a blue-chip developer and owner of rental housing developments.
Unbound Gateway hit one speed bump on the road to approval: A 6-mile railroad spur line still in the planning stages is expected to run through Unbound Gateway’s parcel, but an earlier site plan made no accommodation for the future railway.
Union Pacific Railroad, in talks to build the Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE), sent a letter and a representative to an October Mesa Planning and Zoning Board meeting asking the city not to move forward with the Unbound Gateway project as presented because it could spoil the rail line.
The Planning and Zoning Board approved the site plan despite the railroad’s protest.
It has set up a potential showdown, but between the planning and zoning hearing and Council’s vote, Unbound Gateway changed its plan to accommodate a future railway along the north side of the parcel.
The other industrial project approved at last week’s council meeting may experience square-footage envy compared with Unbound Gateway.
The Willis Industrial Complex, planned on 61 acres at the southwest corner of Pecos and Ellsworth Roads, will boast 850,000 square feet of light industrial space, or 15 football fields, spread across six buildings.
If “mega” industrial projects in the Mesa Gateway area are sailing through City Council with little fanfare or debate, it may be because the current gold rush is happening according to plan.
In 2008, the City adopted the Mesa Gateway Strategic Plan for the area surrounding the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The goal of the plan was “the creation of a regional employment center with a mix of jobs emphasizing the attraction of at least 100,000 high quality, high wage jobs.”
Along the Pecos Road corridor south of the airport, the city is offering incentives for manufacturers and other businesses to set up shop. Business districts like the Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone include fixed zoning guidelines that companies can adopt to reduce approval times.
The area is also part of the city’s Gateway Area Opportunity Zone. Investors who build a project in an opportunity zone and stay for five to 10 years can get tax benefits through a federal program.
The PIRATE project, which may connect Mesa Gateway businesses with an existing railroad line, is also generating excitement for prospective companies. Many projects coming before the city are mentioning PIRATE in their descriptions, including the two mega projects just passed.
Whether it’s the incentives or just the current economic climate, there appears to be demand for large industrial buildings in southeast Mesa.
According to the minutes of the Mesa Economic Development Board’s February meeting, Mesa’s Economic Development Department Director William Jabjiniak told board members there’s “unprecedented demand for bigger footprints and taller buildings and our inventory has been absorbed.”
