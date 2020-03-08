COVID-19 so far has not had a major impact on Mesa schools and businesses.
But both Mesa Public Schools and business organizations are keeping close tabs on the virus through county and state health departments.
For Mesa Public Schools, the impact on day-to-day operation has been minimal, with no closures or cases announced as of Thursday afternoon.
So far, the only impact involved a pre-approved spring break trip to Italy that 23 Mesa High school social studies students were scheduled to take.
The Governing Board held a brief special meeting last week to amend the trip, sending the group to England and Paris, between March 5-14.
MPS Interim Superintendent Pete Lesar said the district acted out of caution by altering and not canceling that trip but indicated concern about what might happen when the entire student body returns from spring break.
“When we break for spring break, we will have kids that will travel all over the world and return to their schools,” Lesar said. “So, from that perspective, there will be youngsters in all corners of the United States for a period of time and returning to Mesa Public Schools.
“We are at this time, with our leadership team, refining our response plan.”
He recalled the way the district handled the H1N1 virus threat several years ago.
“We’re revising our efforts to respond to the coronavirus – which, in all honesty, has great similarities about the H1N1 influenza,” he said.
“We began that communication with a district-wide parent, staff and student communication about the best ways to proceed and handle any type of health concern and cleanliness and keeping our schools clean, and how parents can support us as well.”
District officials said they were following the lead of the state Department of Education and Health Department, which have put out recommendations for handling the spread of infectious disease.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman reminded school districts that school closures are not recommended by state and county public health officials.
Hoffman’s letter recommended that schools review their annual sick policies to ensure that students and staff who are sick do not come to school.
She added that schools should make sure they keep up with routine cleaning and disinfecting, replenishing hand sanitizer, soap, paper towels and facial tissues at all facilities.
“Please understand that information is rapidly changing but we remain committed to providing you with up-to-date information,” she wrote schools.
Meanwhile, Mesa Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Sally Harrison said the organization has kept in contact both with local businesses and their nationwide colleagues about the virus.
The East Valley Chambers of Commerce Alliance sent out a memo to businesses with tips and information on ways to prevent the illness.
Harrison said she has not heard of any businesses that have been forced to make significant alterations to their travel plans or work schedule as a result of the disease.
However, several major East Valley companies, including Microchip and Intel, have restricted employee business travel, mainly to countries where the virus has had widespread impact.
Coronavirus’ affect on Mesa’s hotel occupancy rates has yet to materialize, according to Michelle Streeter of Visit Mesa, the city’s tourism arm.
Streeter said hotels have seen a rise of 2.5 percent increase in occupancy so far this season over 2019.
“We have been engaged with the U.S. Travel Association and Destinations International as they lead the nation’s visitor industry through this time,” Streeter said.
“Federal public health officials have issued no warnings or restrictions on travel anywhere in the U.S. With the situation evolving rapidly, we encourage the traveling public to follow any guidance offered by the CDC and local and state public health authorities and are urging the same personal best practices that are standard for a typical flu season – frequent washing of hands, etc.,” she said.
