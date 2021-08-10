Eric Bernard Jenkins is back in court under another federal complaint.
Jenkins said the latest case threatens the existence of Streets of Joy, a nonprofit that runs a food bank and helps house homeless people.
The Mesa businessman, who a decade ago fleeced the Federal Communications Commission and agreed to repay the federal agency nearly $500,000, is having more trouble with the government.
This time, it’s the IRS.
According to Brian Watson, an IRS spokesman, Jenkins was arrested last month and was released after a brief hearing, with his next court date Sept. 7 at the U.S. District Court in Phoenix.
According to the indictment, Jenkins claimed income of $155,000-167,000 for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018.
For each of those years, he claimed a Schedule C loss of $122,000-136,000, which he said entitled him to tax refunds of between $37,000 and $42,000 each year.
Jenkins did so “knowing such claim to be false, fictitious and fraudulent,” according to the indictment.
Jenkins told the Tribune he had hired an accountant who incorrectly filed his taxes.
“I thought we had done the right thing. When you’ve got somebody you pay to do something for you, you think you’re doing the right thing,” he said.
Jenkins said the tax refunds, totaling more than $100,000, went into Streets of Joy.
“We used the money right into our nonprofit. I thought everything was legit,” Jenkins said.
“My wife and I paid $3,000 to an accountant right before COVID ... I thought my accountants were handling it, next thing I know I got an indictment.”
He faults his accountants.
“People did my taxes in a way I know now to be illegal … They just took our money,” he said.
This was a distant echo of a court case in 2013, in which Jenkins admitted he submitted invoices though he “knew the transaction involved ‘criminally derived property’”
In the 2013 plea agreement, Jenkins said he agreed to do business with the government during a transition from analog to digital television:
“I am the president and founder of PrimeX Technology, Inc. (‘PrimeX’), an information technology company based in Mesa, Arizona. Under federal law, all full-power television stations in the United States were required to stop broadcasting their signals in analog format and to begin broadcasting in digital format by June 2009. This change was called the digital television (‘DTV’) transition.”
In 2009, after Congress allocated millions of dollars to facilitate the DTV transition, “I submitted several bids to the FCC in an attempt to participate in this process,” Jenkins said.
He was awarded two contracts, for “PrimeX to complete approximately 11,000 DTV-related installations ... in return for approximately $728,000.”
Jenkins admitted to submitting invoices for more than $500,000, which claimed PrimeX did more than 8,000 installations.
“In fact, PrimeX had completed very few, if any, of the claimed installations,” Jenkins admitted.
The FCC paid him nearly $500,000.
“I withdrew all of this money and used it for my own (and PrimeX’s) benefit even though I knew the installations had not be performed and that the money therefore amounted to criminally-derived property,” according to Jenkins’ statement.
In addition to being ordered to repay $493,610, Jenkins was placed on five-year probation.
The plea agreement stated that “Having assessed the defendant’s ability to pay,” Jenkins was required to pay $1,000 monthly for 34 months.
“I paid more than they asked me to every month,” Jenkins told the Tribune. “I’m still making payments but I’m not behind.”
He said an employee who was untruthful to him put him in trouble with the FCC.
According to the Arizona government technology site, PrimeX listed an address of 555 W. University Drive, near downtown Mesa. It claimed “IT staffing, enterprise level technology in the areas of cloud computing, server, storage, virtualization, data migration” and other tech expertise.
Jenkins said he was forced to close PrimeX and now runs Streets of Joy.
According to its website, “Streets of Joy is in the recovery and restoration business restoring lives to lost family members.”
Jenkins has done fundraising for the group on his personal Facebook page.
“Want to join me in supporting a good cause? I’m raising money for Streets Of Joy and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate $5 or $500.
“Every little bit helps,” he posted, last May and December.
Jenkins told the Tribune being forced to shut down PrimeX was both a blessing and a curse.
The FCC case “drove me to my true calling: Helping homeless people and people who don’t have anything,” he said.
“I’m trying to come up with a plan to fix these things,” he added, referring to the IRS case. “I don’t want to be on the wrong side of the law. My devotion is to help people.”
He said Streets of Joy has the largest food bank in Mesa, transitional living homes for people recently released from incarceration, veteran’s and other programs.
“All of this stuff is free. My wife and I sacrifice all the money we have,” Jenkins said.
“We’ve been evicted four or five times, we’ve lost three cars … The choice between our house and keeping the program running, we chose the program.
“My wife and I have sacrificed everything we’ve got to keep this thing going. We pawned our jewelry – my wedding ring, her wedding ring, everything.”
Eric Jenkins said that, after years of giving, he is now desperately in need.
“Who helps the man who helps everyone else?” he said. “I just need somebody to help me.”
