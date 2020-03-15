After months of clashes over utility revenues being used to support public safety, the Mesa City Council is expected to vote Monday on a controversial ordinance that clarifies and formalizes the long-standing policy.
Mayor John Giles and Councilman Jeremy Whittaker, a potential opponent of Giles in the upcoming mayoral election, have argued for months over the practice of supporting public safety with the utility funds.
Whittaker argues that Mesa’s utility rates are the second highest in the region and should be lowered by scaling back the amount of money transferred from the Enterprise Fund to the General Fund.
Whittaker criticizes the ordinance, proposed by Giles, for failing to drop water rates. It remains unclear if any council members will join with Whittaker in potentially voting against the ordinance.
Giles and City Manager Chris Brady have argued the practice goes back to 1945 and is necessary, with the utility fund transfer serving as a substitute for Mesa’s lack of primary property tax.
Mesa is one of the largest cities in the nation without a primary property tax and efforts to reinstate one have failed in the past, with voters reluctant to burden themselves with another tax.
Brady has said his goal in drafting the ordinance was to sustain the same level of services that exist today, to cap the yearly Enterprise Fund transfer at 25 percent and to create a 30 percent drop in water rates paid by low income seniors on a fixed income.
The ordinance also bars power cutoffs on excessive-heat warning days during the scorching summer.
Another 5 percent transfer would be added to cover potential emergencies or a variety of other needs, while city utilities also would pay a 3 percent franchise fee to the General Fund.
A fund created to help customers avoid utility shutoffs would also increase to $125,000 from $100,000.
Giles views the ordinance as a way of clarifying city policies that have been in place for years, capping the Enterprise Fund transfer at a specific number rather than tying any increases to the Consumer Price Index, a measurement of inflation.
He said the utility cost reduction provides relief to help the customers who need assistance the most.
The ordinance amounts to a milder version of Whittaker’s pending City Charter initiative, dubbed Yes on Affordable Utilities, which Giles has described as unnecessary and drastic.
Whittaker’s initiative caps the transfer at 20 percent. He has cited a 2005 council study report, which recommended that the transfer be capped at 17 percent to protect the utility system.
Whittaker has described Giles’ ordinance as a politically motivated, accusing him of falsely scaring people into believing public safety cutbacks would be required if his initiative were to pass.
He has argued that the city could cut other spending to compensate for the reduction from the Enterprise Fund transfer.
“I don’t know how this solves the problem’’ of utility rates that are too high, Whittaker has argued.
Brady has argued that the Enterprise Fund transfer is necessary and that Whittaker’s initiative would cut city services, one way or another, by an estimated $30-$50 million. Public safety is the largest chunk of Mesa’s budget.
Brady’s latest clash with Whittaker over the Enterprise Fund occurred at the Feb. 24 council study session. Whittaker questioned city staff members over how much the transfer would have been for fiscal year 2018-19 if Giles ordinance had been in place.
Candace Cannistraro, Mesa’s Office of Management and Budget director, said the transfer would have been $3 million less, $105 million instead of $108 million, if the new cap had been in place.
At that point, Whittaker appeared to frustrate Brady when he asked what the maximum transfer from the Enterprise Fund to the General Fund could be and still keep Mesa’s utilities sustainable.
“That’s a loaded question. That’s a policy discussion,’’ Brady said.
But at Thursday’s study session, Brady proposed to add a definition at a later date of adjusted gross revenues, the basis from which the transfer would be calculated.
He said the city has never included so-called “pass through costs,’’ such as the amount it pays for energy, in the Enterprise Fund transfer because it does not consider such costs as revenue.
Whittaker had asked at the Feb. 24 study session if those costs were included and he was told they were not.
“It would be helpful to get this passed on Monday so we could get the word out to affected seniors,’’ Brady said. The ordinance would take effect on July 1, when the next fiscal year begins.
The definition of adjusted gross revenue would come in April as part of a separate ordinance, he said.
If those costs were included in adjusted gross revenue, “that would give us a huge number’’ for the Enterprise Fund transfer, Giles said. “That’s not our intention.’’
