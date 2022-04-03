In the rush to build new housing in the face of high demand, some Mesa residents are anxious about their neighborhoods changing overnight with an influx of hundreds or thousands of new residents with one large project.
That struggle is playing out in a battle over a high-density multi-family housing development planned for northeast Mesa.
Developer DHI Communities wants to build 339 apartments with retail on a roughly 20-acre, horseshoe-shaped parcel wrapped around the eastern edge of the Longbow Golf Club course, at Recker Road and McDowell, near the Desert Trails Bike Park.
The site is sandwiched between commercial and light industrial districts, but it also sits across Recker Road from an established single-family neighborhood.
The land is zoned Light Industrial, so DHI needs the city to approve zone changes to allow an apartment complex with more than a dozen three-story buildings.
Council is scheduled to vote on the development tomorrow, April 4.
At a March 31 discussion session, Mayor John Giles touted the back and forth between the developer, the city and the neighbors as a good example of public outcry making a project better.
In February, residents of the existing single-family homes came out in force to a planning and zoning hearing to oppose the project, dubbed Ascend at Longbow Heights, many donning red shirts and voicing opposition.
Among their complaints: spillover parking and traffic might invade their streets, apartment renters could hurt the fabric of the community, and the height of the complex would create an eyesore and potentially look into backyards on Recker.
Many said they never anticipated that 900 or more new residents would move in across the street when they bought, so it is unfair to foist that on the community now.
But despite their protests, the Planning & Zoning Board approved the developer’s request 4-1. Board members in favor said DHI’s proposal followed sound design principles and the project would benefit the community by adding needed diversity to the city’s housing inventory.
“I think I have a more favorable view toward apartments than some of the other things that could happen there,” board member Tim Boyle said during the hearing. “A hospital … or kennels or car sales or impound lots or building material lots – those are some of the things that could happen there.”
After the hearing, residents of the neighborhood continued lobbying city planners and the developer to alter the proposal. They also met with Councilman David Luna, who represents the area.
Development staff said they have been trying to address resident concerns with the developer before Council votes on the project.
“We’ve been able to meet on several occasions with the surrounding neighbors and the developers were included in those conversations and discussions,” Planning Director Nana Appiah said. “There’s been certain changes to the site plan and also conditions of approval being added on from the planning and zoning board meeting.”
DHS has reduced the height of two apartment blocks facing Recker from three to two stories, reducing the total units from 359 to 339.
The trimmed buildings are those closest to the neighborhood across the street. The change is intended to increase privacy for homeowners and reduce the visual impact of the complex.
Lopping off the top floors on the two buildings will also address spillover parking concerns, increasing the ratio of parking spaces to units slightly to 1.95 from 1.85.
The trim in units, while modest, may represent a victory for residents.
Community members said during and after the board hearing that DHI representatives hold told them the project was “all or nothing,” implying, they believed, that the company was unwilling to reduce the size of the project – though a representative told the Planning & Zoning Board this is not what the company meant.
DHI has also agreed to create a parking agreement with the retail portion of Ascend, allowing residents to park in the business parking lot if there is overflow parking from the apartments.
The developer has also added a “well decorated” 6-foot block and wrought iron perimeter fence between Recker and the complex.
As a condition of approval, DHI must also create a good neighbor policy for residents prohibiting satellite dishes and storage on balconies. The developer has also modified the look of the apartments to better match the retail component.
Finally, drive-thru businesses facing Recker would require major site plan modification.
A spokesperson for a group of residents opposed to the plan say they’re still waiting on answers to some questions they have for the developer. One final sticking point mentioned in the March 31 discussion session was whether drive-throughs would be permitted anywhere in Ascend’s commercial area.
Giles said he intends to vote for approving the revised complex at the April 4 council meeting.
Giles mentioned proposals in the Legislature to eliminate zoning in order to smooth the approval of new housing and relieve the housing crisis.
“I disagree with that 100%,” he said, “and I think this is a great case study of why zoning is important.”
“This project is much improved because of the neighborhood involvement and Mr. Luna’s vigorous representation,” Giles continued. “I look forward to supporting this and I also want to congratulate the neighbors for getting involved and making this a better project.”
