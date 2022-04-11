As college basketball’s March Madness was coming down to the Final Four last month, Mesa city officials were just warming up for what they call “April Madness,” a month-long series of discussions and presentations between Council and various departments in preparation for adoption of a new budget and five-year capital improvement plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Mesa’s budget planning is no small feat. City staff are mapping out how to spend over half-a-billion dollars. The city currently projects collecting $575 million in revenue next year while spending $567 million. A tentative adoption of next year’s budget is scheduled for May 16 while final approval is planned for June 6.
At the March 31 discussion session, city staff gave Mesa City Council a snapshot of new expenditures proposed for various departments as the specter of inflation loomed over the discussions.
Management and Budget Assistant Director Brian Ritschel said the theme of next year’s budget is “sustain quality services.”
The slogan alludes to challenges currently facing the city, including higher labor costs, rising prices for commodities and increasing demand for city services as the city grows.
The idea is to sustain services as the city expands and faces the headwinds of inflation at the same time.
Councilmember Kevin Thompson wondered if the city was ready for something worse than headwinds in the future, like a financial storm.
“Listening to the economists, there’s a recession around the corner,” he said, adding that he is concerned about the city adding too many new employees next year.
Ritschel said, “We include a market forecast in our budget.”
The city is anticipating a “market slow down” not next year, but in fiscal year 2024/25.
The proposed budget highlights began close to home for city staff: They want to give themselves another raise.
“In the current workforce environment,” Ritschel said, “working on retaining and recruitment of quality employees” is important for maintaining services.
This year, the city authorized a step pay increase up to 3%, a $2,000 one-time payment for full-time employees in January, and a 5% market adjustment and salary increase for all city employees.
Ritschel said for next year the city proposes giving up to a 4% step pay increase for employees and it is continuing to evaluate another one-time payment to employees next January.
The city proposes growing the number of officers in the Mesa Police Department next year with help from the .25% Public Safety Sales Tax approved by voters in 2018.
Ritschel told Council that city staff recommends adding 14 full-time sworn officers to the department and five civilian staff for support services, all of which would be funded by the public safety tax.
The city would also like to add even full-time staff to the Records Division “to improve the turnaround time in processing Police Department public records requests,” and full-time psychology to support the department’s mental health wellness program.
For Mesa Fire & Medical, the city proposes spending $2.3 million to send 40 recruits to the Fire Recruit Academy. Twelve of the new hires would be to help staff the new Fire Station 222.
Next year’s budget proposal also includes spending for a Domestic Violence Court, a specialized court focused on domestic violence, with the aim of reducing recidivism through greater accountability and referrals for other services as needed.
Ritschel said next year’s budget also includes an additional $10 million for road overlay maintenance. At an April 4 presentation on the proposed transportation budget, staff said the additional money would allow the city to significantly increase the number of miles repaved each year, from 44 lane miles per year currently, to about 75.
Other transportation spending includes a Fiesta Buzz Neighborhood Circulator pilot program, construction of 10 to 15 new bus stop shelters and a feasibility study on the proposed streetcar extension.
City staff noted that shading the city’s remaining 500 uncovered bus stops will be a long-term project.
Last June, City Council approved the Mesa Climate Action Plan, which outlines environmental sustainability goals, and the draft budget includes $10 million for these projects.
Suggested projects under the plan include installing electric vehicle charging stations, creating a charging station master plan for the city and installing solar panels on city property. While not part of the $10 million MCAP allocation, staff noted the city is about halfway through its conversion of city streetlights to energy efficient LED bulbs.
Toward the end of the budget discussion, Thompson brought up another potential threat to city revenues: a bill recently proposed in the Legislature that would ban cities and towns from collecting sales tax on rental payments for homes and apartments.
The idea is to provide some small relief for people as rent increases across the state.
City Manager Chris Brady said the bill would mean a $17 million hit to Mesa’s general fund.
“We’ll have to come back and do an adjustment” to the city budget if the measure passes, Brady said. “The good news is we’re in a position now where we could absorb it for maybe a year.”
