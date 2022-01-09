Mesa officials are crafting a solution to the rift between operators of a popular food truck mall and surrounding homeowners, but they admitted last week they have no idea whether neighbors will buy it.
City Council at its Jan. 6 study session heard the administration’s plan for a requested rezoning of the only commercial operation in a neighborhood just south of East McKellips Road.
Power Food Park owners Ray Johnson and David Darling own the mall on what has been a park on Power Road between Halifax and Hobart Streets. They need council approval of the rezoning, which not only will allow them to continue but also to expand.
But the neighbors want it shut down.
While the city Board of Adjustment on Oct. 13 ruled that using the site for food trucks did not conform with the city’s definition of a public park, the owners also filed a request to have the site rezoned for food trucks.
Residents submitted a petition, signed by 74 people, to the Planning and Zoning Board that declared: “In addition to being opposed to the request for rezoning, we the undersigned are opposed to the current Power Food Park and the increased traffic that it brings through our neighborhood. We are also against the increase in noise, lighting, and smells that currently emanate from the Power Food Park.”
The P&Z Board approved the rezoning request by a 4-3 vote, but Council has the final say in the matter.
City Development Services Director Nana Appiah told Council last week that he is working on a development agreement “to really address the potential impacts…that the neighbors have been complaining about.”
That agreement – which won’t be ready before Feb. 7 for Council action – proposes an 8-foot brick perimeter wall around the site as well as operating hours, traffic and parking management, noise mitigation, unobtrusive lighting, prohibited uses, required improvements and a construction timeline for all the onsite and off-site improvements.
Parts of the agreement also have been involving the police and transportation departments to develop a plan for traffic mitigation. Appiah said the operators also must come up with “a specific direction as to turning into the property and back out because that will help to mitigate or minimize the number of times for driving through the neighborhood as well.”
The development agreement also would lay out a timeline that would allow the mall’s operation while the improvements are being made.
Yet, for all the planning and negotiating, it appears the battle is far from over – which led to a lengthy discussion about the city’s “good neighbor policy.”
“I know we’ve been encouraging the applicant and the neighbors to work together to come up with and negotiate a good neighbor policy,” Mayor John Giles told Appiah. “And that hasn’t happened to this point.”
Appiah replied that while “there are several concerns that have been addressed in the development agreement…it’s not in a final resolution.”
That led to questions about whether a good neighbor policy can be incorporated in the development agreement and what recourse neighbors have if they still have complaints about the food truck mall’s operation.
Administration officials said a good neighbor policy would provide “almost a call list and contact information” for neighbors with complaints, “that wouldn’t necessarily be in our agreement.”
Appiah said, “If somebody has an immediate issue on the site, instead of waiting to call code enforcement or other city departments, there is a contact person that they can directly contact as well…One of the things about the good neighbor policies is if there is an emergency issue, we don’t want to wait to go through another public hearing process to be able to fix it.”
After Giles asked about the enforceability of a good neighbor policy and whether it’s “just simply good will and there’s no enforcement attached to it,” City Attorney Jim Smith said both sides in the dispute have been told “they might want to consider that this good neighbor policy is written with a specific performance type of remedy.”
“But that’s also why we have the development agreement…so that Council can feel comfortable, if Council so chooses to approve this, that there are mitigation measures in place that are enforceable,” Smith added.
Administration officials also said that come Feb. 7, staff will recommend that Council approve the rezoning request if the park operators sign a development agreement and will recommend rejection if one is not in place.
