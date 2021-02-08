With hundreds behind on rent and utilities, Mesa is moving quickly to pump out new funding assistance.
In 2020, the Mesa CARES program funneled federal money to provide 1,781 families with nearly $7 million in rent assistance. The average payment per household was $3,875.
But the program ran out of funding in early December, leaving 2,000 on a waiting list just when COVID-19 started a holiday surge.
Similar to the vaccine shots that boost a body’s defense, the city just received $15.7 million in booster funding - and this week started getting residents caught up on essential bills.
“Checks have begun to be distributed,” Deputy City Manager Natalie Lewis said. By Thursday, three days into the program, 38 payments were made, with an average payment to landlords or utility providers of $6,000, Lewis said.
In 2020, Mesa received $132 million in federal funds to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic. Various programs provided meals, grants to struggling businesses and rent and utility relief.
“We have new funding,” Ruth Giese, Mesa’s Community Services director, told Mesa City Council at a Feb. 4, study session.
She said that, of the $15.7 million received from the U.S. Treasury’s Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, $14.1 million (90 percent) will go “to Mesa residents who are financially impacted by COVID ...”
“This is specifically to provide assistance to Mesa residents to prevent evictions and homelessness,” Giese said.
The new program is called the 2021 Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program.
Of the $15.7 million in new funding, about $1.6 million will be used for “program administration,” including the potential hiring of temporary workers to speed up the process, Giese said.
To receive funding, Giese noted, applicants must live within the city limits and “need to demonstrate they have been impacted by COVID such as loss of a job, income reduction … and they do need to be income eligible.”
A family of two, for instance, must have monthly income less than $4,150 to be eligible. The income maximum for a single person is $3,634. Monthly income guidelines increase by about $500 per family member up to $6,850 for a family of eight.
According to the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, she noted, applications for rental/utility assistance must be given priority for households financially impacted by COVID-19 whose household has an adult member unemployed for the last 90 days or longer due to COVID-19 or a total household income at or below 50% of the area median income.
“If an application is found to be ineligible, they will be given other resources,” Giese said.
Mary Brandon, Community Services deputy director, said residents can apply at mesaaz.gov/mesacares.
She said the city is working with the Mesa Community Action Network (MesaCAN) for those who need help applying. The agency will provide assistance with computers and those who need Spanish translation, she said.
MesaCAN is at 635 E. Broadway Road. Hours for assistance are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The agency, Brandon stressed, will walk anyone who needs assistance through the application process.
“We don’t want anyone left behind,” she said.
Lewis noted internet-provider bills are not eligible for the new CARES funds “at this time.”
Giese said the city received 350 applications in the first few days of the program.
She added an email was sent to a waiting list of people shut out when the 2020 CARES program ended in December.
“We are seeing an increase in household assistance,” Giese said. “We were seeing about $4,000 per household on our last program. This time, we’re seeing about $6,000.”
“Every application will be reviewed. Every application that is eligible will be funded,” Brandon promised.
“Our goal is we will have payment out within 14 business days,” she added.
Those who received CARES assistance in 2020 may receive additional rent or utility assistance if they are eligible, she added.
Giese said the program can pay for up to 12 months of unpaid rent or utility bills, with “no maximum” amount.
After the meeting, several council members said they were eager about the 2021 program.
“I think it’s a good thing,” Councilman Kevin Thompson said. “There’s still a lot of our citizens that need help and haven’t come out of the COVID crisis yet.
“There’s a lot of families that are still struggling.”
Councilman Mark Freeman said many are pondering the future.
“What most people are trying to realize is, ‘What’s going to be the new normal?’ We’ve all had to take two or three steps back,” Freeman said.
“A lot of my constituents are concerned about utility and rent payments,” Freeman added.
While Thompson and Freeman are veterans of the council, Councilwoman Julie Spilsbury was elected in August, then had to wait until January to begin representing District 2. She wasn’t on the council for the 2020 CARES fund but is glad to see more assistance funding coming into Mesa.
“I’m excited we’ve received more money and are able to help more people,” Spilsbury said.
“Many people in Mesa are still facing serious financial challenges nearly a year after the pandemic began,” Mayor John Giles said. “The rent and utility assistance provided through this program will offer much needed relief to renters and homeowners most at risk.”
For questions on the 2021 Emergency Rental/Utility Assistance Program funding, call 480-644-5440 or email ERAPinfo@MesaAz.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.