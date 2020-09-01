The $90 million in federal pandemic relief aid that Mesa received earlier this year has gone to a variety of services and purchases – from lunches and a forklift for the Feeding Mesa program to motel rooms for the homeless and a new air purification system for city buildings.
In largely a housekeeping move, Mesa City Council is now ratifying a series of emergency purchases stemming from the city’s response to the virus that added up to nearly $4.5 million.
These purchases were initially approved on an informal basis during the earliest stages of the pandemic to avoid red-tape delays in responding to the pandemic’s impact.
The largest item, all of which are lumped under the Mesa Cares Program, was more than $2.5 million spent on Dell laptops, docking stations and computer monitors for city employees who were required to work from home.
Employees still working in city buildings were treated, whether they realized it or not, to cleaner air in city buildings. Mesa spent more than $539,000 to buy Plasma Air Ionizers from Trane U.S. to reduce the spread of the virus through the air.
The new system received glowing reviews when it was tested at a hotel in Madrid, Spain, that was converted for use by medical workers, according to a Plasma Air press release.
The Feeding Mesa program, considered the highest priority by residents surveyed by the city, also benefited greatly. It received $420,758 in hotel meals prepared by Personal Touch Catering, mostly served to medical workers.
The federal money included a $38,000 purchase for an additional forklift to move boxes and supplies at the Mesa Convention Center, which was temporarily converted into a food storage and distribution center. Boxes are still distributed there on Friday mornings.
Mesa’s Off the Streets program, aimed at getting the homeless into more sanitary conditions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, generated a $169,300 bill with a hotel chain.
In a separate purchase, the city used $85,102 in supplementary U.S. Justice Department funds for COVID-19 relief to buy 30,240 N95 masks, primarily to protect Mesa firefighters.
City Manager Chris Brady said the city is continuously buying the N95 masks and the somewhat less effective surgical masks mainly for use by police and fire employees.
Recently, Mesa was able to order a million surgical masks and is distributing to the public in a limited fashion, such as including four with every food box distributed by Feeding Mesa, in partnership with the United and Midwest Food Banks. The surgical masks cost $126,720.
The vital N95 masks are continually restocked, with the fire department having a supply of 1 ½ months- worth on hand and firefighters going through about 100 a day, Fire Chief Mary Cameli said.
