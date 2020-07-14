City Council has paved the way for Mountain Vista, a large mixed-use development with a four-story hotel, is expected to serve as a new gateway to East Mesa.
A zoning change allowing for development of an 81-acre parcel at Signal Butte Road and Southern Avenue just north of U.S 60 won unanimous approval last week.
Mountain Vista includes 132,000 square feet of commercial space, a key consideration for Mesa as it hopes to attract jobs and produce more sales tax revenue.
“This is going to be a quality product. It’s kind of a gateway entry into Mesa from the east,’’ said Councilman Kevin Thompson.
Thompson praised a group of developers, property owners and zoning attorneys for working together on an attractive master plan for the community.
Although Mountain Vista also will include some significant multi-family housing, the developers agreed that there would be no housing inside a key parcel along Signal Butte closest to U.S 60. That will be the location for the hotel, office space, fitness center and drive-thru restaurants.
“We want to very much preserve commercial areas from being converted into residential,’’ Planning Director Nana Appiah said. “When it first came in, the staff had a major issue. We were able to come to a resolution.’’
A development agreement bars the developers from converting commercial and retail space to residential for 20 years, according to a presentation to the council.
Instead, the high and medium density multi-family housing will be located in central areas of Mountain Vista along Hampton Avenue and Southern Avenue will be reserved for retail and commercial.
The residential component is far from minimal, even if Appiah described it as ancillary to the development’s overall focus. It includes three and four-story apartment buildings, including one with 345 units.
A series of walking and bicycling paths will allow people to circulate the area without driving.
“The end result will be to establish Mountain Vista as a bright example of the benefits a master planned project can provide to any site and especially this important gateway into the City of Mesa,’’ according to documents submitted by zoning attorney Reese Anderson.
