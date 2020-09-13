At left, Brittny Smith became the first parent to address the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board in person since March last Tuesday and she led off a parade of parents who pleaded for a full five-day in-classroom reopening. In the middle are two of the students who made the same plea while at right, Ronda Doolan said she and her family are terminating their 30-year relationship with MPS because of their disgust with the district's refusal to fully reopen campuses.