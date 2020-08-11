The number of candidates who will vie in the Nov. 3 election for three seats on the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board has dropped to six after a candidate dropped out in the face of a challenge to her nominating petitions.
Angela Tahiliani withdrew from the race after 129 of her 430 signatures were challenged as either ineligible or illegible. She had garnered the smallest number of petition signatures. A minimum of 400 signatures is required for a ballot spot.
The election will see at least two new board members getting elected since incumbent President Elaine Miner and Steven Peterson are not seeking new terms in the nonpartisan race.
As of now, those who are headed for the November ballot are incumbent board member Kiana Maria Sears and Richard Crandall, Lara Ellingson, Vikki Johnson, Joseph O’Reilly and Cara Lee Schnepf Steiner.
Miner’s decision not to seek a second consecutive term on the board caps a long tenure with MPS. Besides her current four-year-term, which expires Dec. 31, she served two four-year terms beginning in 2000.
Peterson, whose eight children have either graduated or attend Mesa schools, has been active in Westwood High as a PTO member and assistant cross country coach and is winding up 10 years on the board.
