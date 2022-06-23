This 9,419-square-foot house on E. Kenwood Street in Mesa recently sold for the full list price of $3.49 million. Built in 2008, the six-bedroom, eight-bath, two-story house boasts a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, a classical theater and large game area, vaulted ceilings, craft room with built-in cabinets and an array of other amenities. (Special to the Tribune)