Thanks to apartment complex investment brokerage ABI Multifamily and the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity, a Mesa hospice nursing assistant has something special to be grateful for this Thanksgiving: a home of her own.
Raymara Rodriguez and daughters Sienna, 8, and Arianna, 6, had been living with her parents in a home too small for five people.
But Habitat for Humanity and ABI
Investments came to the rescue, fixing up an abandoned home in Mesa earlier this month.
Born and raised in Mesa, Rodriguez helps hospice patients with daily tasks and making their end-of-life journey as comfortable as possible.
She was the latest beneficiary of Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona, which in the last 25 years built more than 1,150 homes or made major home improvements impacting 3,500 families.
While Raymara loves her parents and the neighborhood they live in, it is crowded and what was supposed to be a temporary living situation has become long-term,” spokeswoman Elaina Verhoff said.
“Raymara is looking to build the independence and stability of owning her own home for her and her daughters,” Verhoff added.
Raymara heard about Habitat through a friend who encouraged her to apply. Now that she is a part of its program, Verhoff said, “she is looking forward to activities like painting in their new home and going to the park in their new neighborhood.
“She looks forward to building new memories with her daughters, such as their quinceañeras,” Verhoff added. “She wants to raise her girls in an environment where they can do well in school and feel safe and secure.”
Since it was the mortgage holder on the house, built in 2011, Habitat for Humanity as the mortgage holder had the right of first refusal and bought it back so it reinvested in the community by renovating the home.
Six ABI Multifamily employees helped get the house in shape.
“We are so excited to be able to work with Habitat,” says John Kobierowski, ABI Multifamily senior managing partner. “Not only are we helping to make the dream of homeownership a reality for the Rodriguez family, but we’re looking forward to continuing this community-building partnership with more Habitat volunteer events in the future.”
ABI Multifamily is a brokerage and advisory services firm that focuses exclusively on apartment investment transactions and has handled billions of dollars in sales and thousands of individual multifamily transactions.
While most Habitat for Humanity projects begin with a wall signing ceremony, the project for Rodriguez was a renovation.
Instead of Habitat’s traditional signing of the framework of the home, volunteers grabbed their sharpies and penned heartfelt messages on the concrete floor after a morning of tearing out all the carpet and tile.
Habitat homes are built based on a partnership between families and the community.
A qualifying family pays for their home with an affordable mortgage and through a down payment of 200 to 400 sweat-equity hours.
Qualifying applicants need to meet various criteria for consideration for Habitat’s program.
Besides being in need of decent and safe living conditions or having excessive rents and being unable to afford conventional mortgages, they must have an income that does not exceed 78 percent of the metro region’s median income.
They must also pass a credit check and be U.S. citizens or permanent residents as well as put 200-400 hours of sweat equity in the home and be a participating member of the homeowners association in which the house is located as well as attend homeownership workshops.
Information: habitatcaz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.