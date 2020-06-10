The tragic murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis resonated in Mesa as Mayor John Giles organized a peaceful discussion of meaningful reform aimed at eliminating “systemic racism.’’
Giles convened a “Communities of Color Forum’’ to address racial injustice and promote understanding, inviting five black community leaders to participate in a Zoom platform meeting is on Mesa’s Channel 11 and Facebook page.
Giles acted as a moderator while Police Chief Ken Cost fielded pointed questions on topics that typically cause conflicts between police and minorities: Use of force, lack of recruitment of minority officers, oversight and discipline of officers and the need for mostly officers to treat blacks with more respect and less cultural bias.
Judging by the conversation, it also was clear that the usual platitudes are not going to be enough and that real change is being demanded.
“We need to have a continuing conversation about what it is going to take to dismantle the systemic racism we have in this country,’’ Giles said. “We need to look at the system. The architecture needs to be tweaked to create a level playing field.’’
Giles said the city is planning a second Communities of Color forum next week, hosted by Councilman Dave Luna to address the concerns of the Hispanic and Asian communities.
“It is the right thing to do,’’ Giles said. “These feelings of anger are very legitimate. They need to be expressed and they need to be answered. That’s why we are doing it quickly.’’
He said the country is experiencing “a watershed moment’’ between the pandemic, the deep recession that stemmed from it and Floyd’s killing.
Roy Tatem, Jr., president of the East Valley NAACP, said changing the police culture is essential.
“I believe not only African Americans are concerned about American policing but all Americans are concerned about the state of policing,’’ Tatem said. “We all have to work together to implement change, whether it is incremental or sweeping change. We all know things have to change.’’
He said policy changes alone aren’t good enough because “culture is how things get done.’’
Cost said the Mesa Police administration has been discussing 66 recommendations regarding use of force that came from the Police Executive Research Forum, an independent police organization.
The report was commissioned by former Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista after two controversial use of force incidents in 2018. Batista alienated his own officers by criticizing their actions prior to the outcome of an internal affairs investigations and restricting the circumstances under which officers were allowed to strike suspects’ heads.
Several instances involving Mesa police put the department in a spotlight in recent years.
Assistant Chief Ed Wessing said police are planning a community event on June 25 to discuss the recommendations and how they are being implemented.
A web page listing the recommendations shows that most have been adopted while others remain under review.
“You have a police department of men and women who are dedicated to protecting you,’’ Cost said. “I promise you that the men and women who are out there will continue to get better. We stand together on making significant change.’’
Two other forum participants, Rev. Ozetta Kirby and Rev. Juan Brown, both commented on breaking down barriers and combatting the racial bias of officers.
Brown said Floyd’s death illustrates that police “are missing the mark and not doing enough when it comes to managing officers.’’
He said police need to do a better job of “weeding out bad officers,’’ although he said he has witnessed efforts by Mesa police to institute reforms.
Floyd “was treated as we are normally handled by the police, with savagery, without provocation,’’ Brown said, even though Floyd was not resisting arrest. Officers were investigating a relatively minor crime.
Floyd screamed for help, saying the now famous words, “I can’t breathe,’’ while an officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes until he died. That officer is charged with second degree murder and the other three were arrested on related charges last week. All four have been fired.
Mesa has been spared from the unrest that ended in vandalism and widespread looting in Phoenix and Scottsdale, prompting Gov. Doug Ducey to impose a curfew that expires today, June 7.
“Officers will often say, they don’t work for us. That’s the way they carry themselves,’’ Brown said. “Are they accountable to the people as well, or just to their supervisors?’’
Cost said that attitude is unacceptable.
“We are accountable to the people and to the Constitution. When we are sworn in, we take an oath,’’ Cost said. “As far as accountability, it’s the public. We’re public servants.’’
Kirby said she has welcomed police officers to participate in services at her church and to community events to foster better relations.
“The good police officers greatly outweigh those we would consider bad,’’ she said.
But she said that black men, rather than women, are often victims of racial stereotypes.
“There are too many people who feel African American males are not in the community doing good work,’’ Kirby said, contending they are still stopped for “driving while black,’’ which should not be an unofficial crime.
“I sometimes feel African American men are judged more harshly,’’ Kirby said. “Our men don’t want to feel they are judged more harshly because of the color of their skin.’’
