Mesa Public Schools spent more money on classroom instruction per pupil in 2019-20 than the average spent by other large districts and all districts combined.
And when the money spent on student and instructional support is factored in, the 72.1 percent of its total budget spent by MPS that year exceeded the state average of 69.3 percent.
Spending by MPS and the state’s other public districts is detailed in the Arizona Auditor General’s annual report that was released last week.
That report blows up the frequent claim made in some quarters that school districts lavish their funding on expenses that have nothing to do with learning.
The report, which marks 20 years since the AG began measuring district spending, also shows that MPS has lower administrative costs than the nine other districts closest to its size as well as the average spent by all districts statewide.
But Mesa’s costs of transportation are “very high” on a per-mile basis and “high” on a per-pupil basis compared to comparable-size districts and the state in general, the report shows.
And it shows that when compared to the next nine largest districts in Arizona, Mesa ranks eighth in the percentage of money devoted to instructional spending at 55.8 percent.
That’s less than the average 57.3 percent for the entire group but slightly above the statewide average of 54.9 percent.
Leading that group of the state’s largest districts in classroom instruction are Gilbert at 61.6 percent, followed by Chandler at 61.4 percent. Deer Valley, Peoria, Dysart, Paradise Valley and Scottsdale are all ahead of MPS while Tucson Unified and Phoenix Union High School District bring up the rear.
The report also shows that while the average statewide percentage of instructional spending went from 54.7 percent to 54.9 percent between 2018-19 and 2019-20, MPS’ average fell from 56.2 percent to 55.8 percent.
Instructional spending includes salaries for teachers, teachers’ aides, substitutes, graders, guest lecturers, general instructional supplies, instructional aids, field trips, athletics and co-curricular activities.
But that spending does not include an array of other expenses devoted strictly to students.
For example, Mesa spent another 10.1 percent of its total budget on student support, consisting of counselors, audiologists, speech pathologists, nurses, social workers and attendance services.
And another 6.2 percent of its budget went to instructional support – librarians, teacher training, curriculum development, special education directors, media specialists, and instruction-related technology.
In per pupil dollars, here’s how MPS’ spending broke down in those three instructional areas: $5,128 for instruction compared to $5,071 by its peer districts and a $5,016 state average; $925 for student support compared to $831 by peers and $796 statewide; and $568 for instructional support compared to $447 by peer districts and $513 statewide.
On a percentage basis, the rest of Mesa’ 2019-20 spending went to administration, 8 percent; plant operations, 10.3 percent; food service, 4.6 percent; and transportation, 5 percent. Its per pupil spending for administration and plant operations was below that of its peer and state averages.
The report also shows that 55 percent of Mesa’s 59,213 students in 2019-20 were eligible for free and reduced-price meals because of household income. The district’s overall poverty rate was listed at 18 percent of all students.
The report also shows 6 percent of all students were English learners that year and 16 percent were receiving special education services.
Auditor General Lindsey Perry noted that the percentage of spending on instruction and students support statewide has increased in the past five years. At the same time, schools are spending less of each dollar on food services, plant operations and transportation.
Perry did find that, overall, Arizona schools spend a lot less than the national average, at $9,136 per student this past school year compared with $12,652. And that national figure actually is two years older but is what was available to state auditors.
Total per pupil spending by MPS was $11,170 in 2019-20.
That reflects in the individual categories.
Arizona spends an average of $5,016 per student in instruction versus $7,676 nationally. And districts spend an average of $936 per student in administrative costs; the national figure is $1,423.
Perry also found that the average number of students per teacher, remains at 18 for the second year in a row. But it still is less than the 18.5 figure from the 2016-2017 school year.
In Mesa, that ratio is higher, with 18.7 pupils for each teacher.
In general, she said, the districts that get the most dollars into the classroom are more efficient. Practices range from limiting overtime to implementing energy conservation plans and closing schools when necessary.
She also said the most efficient districts monitor food prices for school meals and maximize the use of free food provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
