Arizona State University’s Polytechnic campus in east Mesa is encouraging Earth Month sustainability initiatives, offering students an opportunity to pick up sustainable plants like agave on the campus’ Lantana Lawn.
Arizona State University is recognized and acclaimed for its sustainability and is marking Earth Month by hosting events to increase awareness on the subject.
Earth Month schedule is packed with education, hands-on experiences and virtual presentations for students and nonstudents alike.
Susan Norton, program manager for University Sustainability Practices and organizer of the ASU Earth Month Adopt- a-Plant event, said ASU is using locally sourced plants to promote environmentalism to show how sustainability initiatives can be made local.
“We are giving out desert adapted plants, such as agaves, which can help mitigate the effects of climate change impact by cooling areas around your home, reducing erosion by holding the soil in place with their roots and providing food sources for pollinators,” Norton said.
Marion Le Gall is an assistant research professor in the university’s Global Locust Initiative, which researches locust species abroad and manages locust plagues by developing alternative food solutions for the insects.
Because the locust has caused devastating damage to the environment and agriculture, GLI helps global food system sustainability and farming communities abroad.
“It’s really important to care about these things because a year of locust outbreak in a country like Africa affects the kids that were born just that year. These kids are less likely to go to school,” Le Gall said.
Locust invasions were rapidly destroying the farmland of East Africa due to climate changes. Crops were being continuously damaged, and the unusually heavy rains made the soil perfect for locust breeding. These conditions resulted in a catastrophic loss of food.
“The first-wave of [locust] infestations at the end of 2019 destroyed 70,000 ha of farmland in Somalia and Ethiopia, and 2,400 km of pastureland in Kenya,” the studies reported. “A recent assessment in Ethiopia estimated that between December 2019 and March 2020, locusts damaged 114,000, 41,000 and 36,000 ha of Sorghum, maize and wheat, respectively.”
ASU has incorporated their global environmental efforts into their Earth Month initiative with the Earth Day Story Slam: Sustainability in the Peace Corps. This event enlightens students on global volunteering experiences with the Peace Corps.
According to the Peace Corps website, “The Peace Corps is a service opportunity for motivated changemakers to immerse themselves in a community abroad, working side by side with local leaders to tackle the most pressing challenges of our generation.”
At the ASU hosted event on April 21, individuals will have the opportunity to speak with returned Peace Corps volunteers and have their questions answered by the former participants. Students will also learn about the life changing personal experiences and memories made on the trip.
The Adopt-a-Plant and Peace Corps events are just two of the numerous endeavors set forth by ASU to celebrate the Earth; during which, attendees will be introduced to simple ways they can begin applying sustainable practices into their daily routines. Similar April events highlight the sustainable commitments that the university has made to its students, staff and the public as a whole.
“[We] are continuing to address our eight institutional sustainability goals: circular resources, collaborative action, climate positive, community success, food reconnection, optimized water, personal action, and climate resilience,” Norton said.
According to the university’s Global Institute of Sustainability and Innovation website, ASU has set four key internal goals in its Strategic Plan for Sustainability Operations and Practices, which was updated in 2017.
These key goals include, “Advancements in technology and research, convergence of university mission with operations in a living laboratory, environment that extends to the broader world, increased urgency in addressing climate change and resource depletion, and learning from the practice of implementation,” ASU said.
In order to carry out these goals, ASU has set the eight commitments in place for increased action and engagement. It is shown through these continuous efforts why ASU has been awarded a Platinum STARS status- the highest status of its kind.
