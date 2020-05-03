Businesses are uniting in northeast Mesa through the newly-formed Falcon Business Alliance to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
Formed by real estate broker Natascha Ovando-Karadsheh and Mesa City Councilman David Luna, the Alliance immediately joined forces with the Mesa Economic Development Department and the Mesa Chamber of Commerce during a kickoff webinar on Thursday.
“So many small businesses in the Falcon District are struggling,’’ Luna said. “A lot of the emphasis is on helping large businesses, but what about the small restaurant?’’
Luna and Ovando-Karadsheh, chairwoman of the Mayor’s Economic Development Advisory Board, invited about 260 businesses to join the new organization and to attend the webinar. Membership is free.
“We’re here to listen and we’re here to help. We are hoping to use some of that Cares Act money to help these small businesses,’’ Luna said.
The Alliance immediately turned into another forum to promote Mesa’s new Small Business Reemergence Program, funded with about $18 million of the $90 million the city received from the Coronavirus Relief Act.
Jaye O’Donnell, assistant director of Economic Development, said the city plans to start receiving online applications on May 11.
After a two-week application process, the city hopes to issue letters notifying businesses if they have been selected by May 25, with grants covering up to three-months of certain expenses issued in early June.
The grants would cover such expenses as rent or mortgage payments and utilities, with businesses required to sign a pledge that they plan to use the money to eventually re-open as social distancing requirements are relaxed.
“There’s a team of people here at the city working diligently to save Mesa businesses,’’ O’Donnell said.
A website is under development to accept applications and forms. In the meantime, O’Donnell is referring anyone who needs assistance to the department’s business portal, selectmesa.com/mesacaresbusiness.
The East Valley Chambers of Commerce Alliance said a survey of its 5,000 member businesses that about 60 percent of respondents had been turned down on their loan requests in the first round of funding through other portions of the Cares Act funding.
Bill Jabjiniak, Mesa’s economic development director, also appeared at the webinar and offered an economic forecast.
“Some of the big companies are still pushing forward. That’s important,’’ Jabjiniak said. “There is economic activity. It’s going to take a little longer to get through it.’’
“We are seeing economic activity near Falcon and near Gateway,’’ he said, referring to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Ovando-Karadsheh noted that northeast Mesa businesses got through the Great Recession in 2008 by using innovation and working together.
“Let’s go local, let’s go grassroots, and help our business people as best we can,’’ Ovando-Karadsheh said. “It’s the whole economy. We need to get Arizona back to work.’’.
Ovando-Karadsheh said the Alliance hopes to tap a wealth of business expertise offered by retired business executives who live in Las Sendas and Red Mountain Ranch who would serve as mentors for struggling businesses.
She said about a half-dozen retried executives have already offered to help. The Alliance can be reached at falconbusinessalliance.com.
