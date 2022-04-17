All the buildings on a city-owned vacant lot near downtown Mesa have been cleared in preparation for long-sought development, but an archaeological consultant thinks the site could still hold Mesa history and prehistory underground.
As part of city development partner Miravista Holdings’ master planning process for the development of the so-called Transform 17 site, Phoenix-based archaeology firm PaleoWest reviewed historic documentation of the area and issued a report on the site’s historical features.
PaleoWest tried to assess what cultural resources might still exist beneath the lot before construction crews potentially disturb it if the city and Miravista sign off on a final development agreement in August for the 27-acre site just north of Main Street near Phoenix Marriott Mesa.
It studied historic maps and scoured databases of previous archaeological and historic research within the site and a half-mile radius around it.
PaleoWest believes its study is the first cultural resource survey of the Transform 17 site, which is within the original Mesa townsite and less than a mile from the Mesa Grande pueblo.
While the surface was modified by the construction of the neighborhood that existed before Mesa acquired it through purchase and eminent domain, PaleoWest found reasons to believe “significant information on the prehistoric occupation in the Phoenix Basin or on the early residents and development of the Town of Mesa“ may still be preserved beneath the former home sites.
In a report on the firm’s findings, PaleoWest principal Kye Miller wrote, “Even though the Project area was a residential neighborhood, the historic development could have had the effect of preserving subsurface prehistoric resources that may have been present in the Project area. There is also the potential that subsurface historic features associated with the early history of the Town of Mesa, such as privies, cisterns, and trash deposits, may have survived the demolition of the residential structures.”
The city started purchasing parcels that comprise the site at the southwest corner Mesa and University Drives in 1996 and eventually acquired homes through eminent domain.
The land is situated within Mesa’s original 1878 square-mile boundary and Mesa eventually spent $7.1 million to buy it, leveling houses dating to the early 20th century to make way for a resort that never materialized.
Historic preservation is apparently one of the benefits of the missing basements.
Miller recommended the city and its partners dig test trenches in up to 1% of the parcel before starting construction on the project, which is currently envisioned as a high-density residential-commercial development aimed at injecting downtown Mesa with more life.
Test trenches, usually dug with mechanical equipment like a backhoe, reveal the layers beneath the surface of a site and allow archaeologists to sample the land for artifacts as the dirt is screened.
Sampling can give archaeologists an idea of what’s beneath a site without excavating the whole area.
One important factor for Miller’s recommendation is the presence of a prehistoric canal running through the site diagonally from northeast to southwest. This would have brought Salt River water to agricultural fields during the Hohokam period, from 500 A.D. to 1400 A.D., when ancestral desert farmers made the Salt River valley bloom.
The canal is no longer evident on the parcel’s surface, but Miller wrote that evidence of it could still exist below the surface. He recommended that archaeologists focus test digs along “the mapped alignment of the prehistoric canal” to see what clues remain.
Many of Mesa’s ancient canals are preserved below ground and by studying deposits within filled-in canals, archaeologists can learn a lot about their history – like whether they experienced flash flooding and how often they were re-dug.
Old maps reveal other interesting things about Transform 17’s past.
On an 1870 federal General Land Office map, PaleoWest identified a road running southwest-northeast just outside Transform 17. On the map, the road is labeled “Maricopa Wells to Fort McDowell.”
Fort McDowell was an important hub for American settlement in the mid 1800s, and Maricopa Wells was a stop along the Southern Emigrant Trail.
A railroad circa 1913 passed through the site, though no clues of it remain on the surface.
PaleoWest also noted that 22 of the 63 houses demolished as part of the city’s redevelopment plan for the site, built between 1890 and 1946, would have been eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The oldest building identified by researchers that once stood there is the Brizee House, built between 1890 and 1894.
Neil Calfee a representative with Miravista Holdings, said the company has “not yet undertaken any testing or mitigation measures related to site archeology. Our current efforts are focused on completing our entitlement process and finalizing our development agreement with the city. “
“At the appropriate time, when a construction timeline is established,” Calfee continued, “we will undertake the recommended testing protocol to determine if any prehistoric features are intact and to study and catalog them as appropriate.”
Vic Linoff, a local historian and president of the nonprofit Mesa Preservation Foundation, said he hopes the city and Miravista are diligent about following PaleoWest’s recommendations.
“Anything that can be done to improve that site would be very welcome, but that said, there should be an obligation to thoroughly study what’s remaining in the form of archaeology or whatever else might be discovered,” he said.
Linoff said it was especially important to record the past at Transform 17 given “the very sad chapter, I think, in the city’s history” related to the acquisition of the property.
“Site 17 (an earlier name for Transform 17) really was kind of an extension of the Washington-Escobedo neighborhood, which was established just outside the city limits,” he said. “Over time, Site 17 became the home to primarily Hispanic families. … Mesa, just like every city in the Valley at one time, was essentially a segregated town, and the workforce essentially lived outside the city.”
Many Hispanic and Black residents kept out of other neighborhoods by discriminatory deed restrictions found a home in Washington-Escobedo. According to city documents, the first Black family moved to Washington-Escobedo in 1905. Mesa’s first Black doctor, Dr. Lucis Charles Alston, moved to the neighborhood in 1922.
As a city document supporting the neighborhood’s historic status states, Washingington-Escobedo “has its roots during a time of segregation that drove the residents of the area to create a close-knit community.”
Later, residents in marginalized communities moved to what is now Transform 17, inside the original town site.
“At some point, someone in the city made the decision that it would be OK for them to occupy the area,” Linoff said.
“That was the workforce that did the hard work in helping build the city,” he said. “It wasn’t a beautiful neighborhood; it was lesser homes, but nonetheless there was a heritage there. They weren’t living in palaces, but their lives were there.”
“Neighborhoods, particularly in earlier times, were really the center of activity for people,” Linoff continued. “They knew their neighbors. It was a very tight knit, engaged community.”
In the 1990s, the city of Mesa started buying up property at Transform 17 and eventually acquired homes through eminent domain to build a water park, to support economic development. But the water park and other deals fell through, leaving the demolished neighborhood vacant decades later.
To sell its recommendation to conduct an archaeological study before starting construction of the new development, PaleoWest’s report emphasizes the potential prehistoric and Territorial period history of the site, but Linoff thinks Transform 17’s later history as a place where marginalized Mesans could make a home is also important.
“There is very likely remnants of the life that those folks lived on that site,” he said. “When the city acquired it, all they did basically was level the land, but they didn’t go below the surface to do any archaeology.”
Linoff said he hopes the new development on Transform 17 somehow pays homage to the past, whether it’s through naming, signage or architecture.
“Mesa is changing so fast. Unless there’s a concerted effort to acknowledge our past, we’re going to lose it,” he said.
