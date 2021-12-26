Earlier this month, a few dozen people gathered in Mesa to add two people to their group from a rafter of nominations.
The group comprised no ordinary citizens. They were previous winners of the Mesa Man and Woman of the Year awards, the oldest city-wide recognition of people who have spent a good part of their lives going above and beyond in service to the community.
And they were doing something that wasn’t done last year because of the pandemic’s restrictions on gatherings, making 2020 only the second time in 86 years when no one was selected. The only other time was 1940, when Mesa and the nation were well into fighting World War II.
But for 2021, the Mesa Citizen of the Year Association had their honorees: Dawn Giles and Vern Mathern.
And the way they were informed wasn’t exactly what you see when someone wins
an Oscar.
They weren’t wearing tuxes or gowns – but pajamas.
There were no bright lights in an auditorium but the pitch-black cover of a pre-dawn Arizona winter morning.
And instead of big “after-parties,” once they changed out of their pajamas, they were escorted by the trio of association delegates to Crackers restaurant on Greenfield Road, where they were greeted by the others whose ranks they were joining.
But there was a breathless surprise that might be expected from two people who have devoted years to a wide variety of public service activities out of the public limelight.
“It was a crazy, humbling experience to open the door and see the people you most admire in the world standing there at 6:30 in the morning – while you’re in your pajamas,” said Dawn Giles, who lets her husband, Mesa’s mayor, stay more in the public eye.
Meanwhile, she’s been working for years with several organizations focused on children’s health and nutrition issues – like the Mesa Public Schools Health Advisory Board – volunteers for the Mesa Public Schools’ Art Masterpiece program and its advisory council and participates in broader public health advocacy groups like the American Heart Association and Building a Healthier Mesa.
Recalling her surprise when she opened her door to the three past recipients of Woman of the Year awards, Giles said she was somewhat perplexed.
“When they said, ‘Happy Woman of the Year,’ I looked at them all and went, ‘Well, no, you guys are the women of the year that you know, not me. It’s like not something I would ever consider myself worthy of or be a part of.”
“It brought a little tear to my eye actually,” Giles continued, “because, you know, I just admire them. And I know what all they have done over the years and to put myself in that same category was incredibly humbling.”
Mathern’s reaction initially reflected the kind of caution one might expect from a former military and civilian helicopter pilot.
He had been sitting in his pajamas with his partner, Janice Parker, drinking coffee in the kitchen, he recalled, when he heard “a pretty loud knock.”
“It was still dark outside and she said, ‘Be careful.’ And so I snuck over and opened the shutter near the door a little and looked out and said, ‘what the heck.’”
Mathern saw three guys he knew well from his own involvement in a long list of community organizations, from the Mesa Ho Ho Kams, the city Economic Development Advisory Board, the Mesa Arts Foundation Board, the Mesa Sister City Association and the Mesa Chamber of Commerce – to name just a few.
“They did mention something about Man of the Year,” Mathern recalled, “and I just didn’t register this. So, I said, ‘OK, come on in. What are you guys up to?’”
Still not knowing the reason for their mysterious visit, Mathern recalled:
“I had no idea that I had anything to do with Man of the Year,” he said. “It took me a long time after we invited them in and started talking in the kitchen and finally, they told me and I said, ‘Holy Smoke!’”
“It just floored me.”
Mike Hutchinson, executive vice
president of the PHX East Valley Partnership and a member of the Citizen of the Year Association, said picking and visiting each year’s honorees make for “a good process.”
Also part of the process are a banquet in February honoring the latest additions to this exclusive club of community leaders and the awarding of four scholarships – neither of which had occurred last year because of the pandemic.
Hutchinson also said that the total surprise recipients show in those early Saturday morning visits is one of the big joys of being part of the association. Often the gorup spends hours stuck in a room discussing nominations, so getting the winners in their pajams is just, well, kind of sweet revenge.
“They’re not expecting it, so it’s really fun to be able to tell them,” he said.
Mesa’s first Man of the Year, named in 1935, was Harvey Taylor, the first Mesa Public Schools superintendent. The first Woman of the Year was named in 1939.
But it wasn’t until 1967 that a woman and a man were named at the same time. The award went back in 1968 to just Man of the Year, but in 1969, the tradition of naming a man and a woman each year became permanent.
Giles last week said she still can’t quite get her arms around her admission to the ranks of 134 illustrious people who represent nine decades of volunteerism.
“I’ve heard their stories,” she said. “I know what they do. And, plus, I see them in action every day. So it’s an incredible, incredible group of people. I feel really honored that they would consider me worthy of even being nominated.”
A mother of five who holds a degree in public health education, she helped with the group that made Mesa in the 1990s one of the state’s first cities to adopt a comprehensive no-smoking ordinance.
She also has been active in the foundation that promotes the city-owned i.d.e.a Museum and its expansion.
“Dawn has been a tireless fundraiser for I.d.e.a. Museum programs and was involved in a successful effort to obtain additional capital funding for the facility in a recent City of Mesa bond election,” the Ciizen of the Year Association said, adding that she “is often called upon for advice on community advocacy efforts and is always willing to share her expertise with new leaders in the community.”
Mathern also is an active Rotary Club member and retired Boeing employee who has been known to take on leadership positions in almost every organization he volunteers with.
“I have never seen Vern on any board where he did not assume some sort of leadership role. He is tireless advocate for community betterments,” one volunteer colleague told the association.
All the winners of the award have demonstrated a long-standing commitment to volunteer activities. The Citizen of the Year Association also works to cultivate future potential awardees with the scholarships it awards to graduating seniors who have provided exemplary volunteer service in their school and the community.
Money for those scholarships comes from banquet ticket proceeds and association members’ own pockets.
Mathern and Giles will be honored at a banquet Feb. 15 at the Double Tree Hilton Phoenix/Mesa. To purchase: visit mesacitizenoftheyear.org or contact Debby Elliot at 480-969-2731.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.