For those looking to enjoy time outdoors, geocaching is an option for you and Visit Mesa has launched the new Fresh Foodie Trail GeoTour to promote East Valley agritourism attractions.
The new tour leads geocachers to farm stops along the award-winning Fresh Foodie Trail as they collect a series of limited-edition stickers along the way.
Geocachers who can find all 10 stickers will earn a digital souvenir through Geocaching.com, and Fresh Foodie Trail Recipe booklet and a branded wooden spoon from Visit Mesa.
About a year ago, Visit Mesa released its first GeoTour in partnership with Geocaching HQ to bring the fun treasure-hunting experience to help visitors as they explore the city.
“By placing geocaches at our area farms, we are leading visitors directly to these locations where it’s our hope they will also shop, dine, order take out and learn more about each attraction they visit,” said Michelle Streeter, Visit Mesa spokeswoman.
Geocaching is a popular outdoor activity. The Geocaching App, which is free to download on a phone, has a GPS plus a map that helps guide people to hidden containers called geocaches.
“It’s a solitary sport, complies with social distancing, the rules of geocaching ensure the activity is always outdoors in public areas,” Streeter explained.
The farm-themed GeoTour not only serves as a method for visitors to explore the area but also encourages visits to local businesses in the area.
“Visitors might not have taken the time to experience these farms before and if geocaching leads them there, we at least helped share in the discovery of new business here locally,” Streeter said.
Throughout the Fresh Foodie Trail GeoTour, there are nine stops; Jalapeno Bucks BBQ, True Garden Urban Farm, Vertuccio Farm and other local farms.
“Visit Mesa already actively promotes the collection of agritourism attractions… developing the Fresh Foodie Trail GeoTour now brings curious visitors to their doorstep,” Streeter said.
GeoTours in Mesa came around right as the city was named the country’s first Autism Certified City.
“We learned that geocaching is popular with kids on the autism spectrum and families often engage in geocaching activities… this prompted Visit Mesa to develop their first GeoTour,” Streeter said.
Information: visitmesa.com/geocaching
