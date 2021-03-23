When you’ve put 200,000+ miles on the odometer in 25 years without an accident, you’re a special driver.
And that’s what UPS thinks of Mesa resident and employee Scott Hamrin, whom the company dubbed one of its 32 “elite drivers” in Arizona who are among 1,412 newly inducted worldwide into its Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.
Arizona boasts 147 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 4,276 years of accident-free driving. Mark Woolston of Glendale is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 45 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 2,255 total full-time UPS drivers in Arizona.
A 10-year Mesa resident whose route is in Tempe, Hamrin joined UPS as a part-time loader in 1992 and became a driver the following year.
“My customers are like family,” he said – which explains why he says the best part of his job is “my customer relationships and being outside.”
Of course, his big challenges are on the road, the biggest being distracted drivers.
“It’s amazing how many people don’t see the big brown trucks,” he said.
Indeed, Hamrin thinks one of the biggest changes he’s seen as he cruises Tempe streets is that motorists are “more distracted than ever” with some doing everything from “changing clothes to breast feeding to putting on makeup.”
So, what’s his secret to his safety record?
“Always expect the unexpected,” he replied. “Constantly be on the lookout for something to go wrong.”
He enjoys driving still but admitted that on weekends, “I let my wife drive.”
But he uses the techniques he’s learned on the job to teach his kids how to drive.
“My third teenager is just getting his license now and my dad was a driver’s ed teacher for 35 years in Illinois,” Hamrin said. “He was a tough teacher and it made me a better driver.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.