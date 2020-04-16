A Mesa teacher’s apparel company has teamed up with another in Glendale to offer two new t-shirt designs that will benefit the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Iconic Arizona in Gilbert, owned by Nick and Allison Carmichael, has partnered with Goodfellas Merch, on shirts that feature a new “Always Arizona” logo with one design showcasing a towering saguaro on the back. Fifty of the $20 shirts were sold the first day.
Carmichael is an economics teacher at Skyline High School and father of three.
He first met Joe Matarazzo, owner of Goodfellas Merch, at the Arizona Strong Beer Festival and began working together.
They decided to combine their energies to help the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was established to provide financial support to organizations working to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in Arizona. Information about the fund is at arizonatogether.org.
Carmichael said he had kept thinking about how to help people impacted by the virus or the abrupt downturn in the economy.
“I contemplated donating a portion of proceeds from sales of current items, but didn’t feel like that would generate enough buzz to raise the most money possible,” he said.
Carmichael said he tested the idea with Iconic Arizona Instagram followers and “there was an immediate positive reaction to the designs.”
When Nick approached suggested Goodfellas Merch pitch in, Mattarazo said he didn’t hesitate to jump at the idea.
“Everyone here at Goodfellas has the utmost respect for Nick,” said Mattarazo. “He is such a sincere dude. It was a no brainer. We were quick to jump into this project, as giving back is something we focus on all year long.”
Charmichael added that Mattarazo and his staff “produce all my t-shirts because their attention to detail and customer service is unmatched.”
The two businessmen don’t have a goal with their fundraising effort.
“Any donation would make me happy,” said Mattarazo, “But there is something extra special about writing a check with four digits that makes your efforts feel even stronger, especially during these trying times.”
The shirts are available at iconicarizona.com.
Iconic Arizona was born when Nick Carmichael and his wife took a 10-year anniversary tour around Arizona.
At each stop, he searched for a good hat but didn’t find one he liked.
As a life-long hat wearer, he said he knew he wanted “to fill this hole in the market” and began drawing mockups. He began studying hats, patches and sketching designs representing Arizona. In March 2018, he launched Iconic Arizona.
“The brand has continued to evolve and Iconic now designs shirts, stickers, wallets, and other items to celebrate the beauty and iconic qualities of Arizona,” Carmichael said.
