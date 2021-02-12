In just the past few weeks, developers have unveiled plans for 2,050 new homes in the Southeast Valley, with 350 of them in Mesa and the rest in a mammoth Fulton Homes planned community in Queen Creek.
In Mesa, Tri Pointe Homes, formerly known as Maracay, said its Cadence at Gateway community will bring 127 residences to Mesa’s Gateway corridor and will soon be offering virtual and model home tours.
And in Eastmark, where 9,000 residents already exist in the 3,200-acre community, Landsea Homes said it has acquired 133 finished lots in Green Court at Eastmark and another 90 in Auto Courts at Eastmark.
Meanwhile Fulton Homes announced it is working on the infrastructure for a master-planned community that will bring 1,700 single-family homes and a deep-water lake to Queen Creek.
Barney Farms will sit on a 550-acre site at Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads, with 114 acres devoted to open space.
Maracay had been a builder for
25 years and in 2014, merged with five other regional homebuilding brands to form Tri Pointe Group. Those six builders last month united under that brand.
“Cadence at Gateway will combine personalized quality with big backyards and plenty of community appeal, like an 8-acre community park, 12,000-square foot clubhouse and more,” said Tri Pointe Homes president James Attwood.
Located southeast of the Loop 202 SanTan Freeway, Cadence at Gateway is also boasting its proximity to the 272-acre Gilbert Regional Park. Tri Pointe also plans to open a 251-unit townhouse complex, Towns of Annecy, in Gilbert this month.
Landsea Homes’ Eastmark acquisitions fit its goal “to strategically expand in Arizona,” said Landsea Arizona Regional President Greg Balen.
“We’ve sold homes in Eastmark before and they appealed to the region’s demand for modern, quality housing at a desired price point. Mesa is one of Arizona’s most sought after cities to live and we know that these new homes at Auto Courts and Green Court will sell quickly,” he said.
Fulton Homes has already established a temporary sales office at Ironwood Crossing, located at Ironwood and Ocotillo roads.
The homebuilder said it has spent the past three years designing and preparing for developing the land and that the community will include a 22-acre lake for catch-and-release fishing and small boat launching.
Other amenities will include an aquatic center, clubhouse, a massive lakeside park, neighborhood trail system and sport courts for basketball, pickleball, bocce ball and volleyball.
Barney Farms will feature four different neighborhoods, with single-story models starting at $380,000 offering three bedrooms. Two-story homes with lofts will be priced up to $470,000 with a customizable floor plan that can be configured for six bedrooms.
Tri Pointe indicated its pricing will start in the mid-$300,000 and Landsea did not indicate its planned price range.
