Norris Air recently decided it was time to help the community do more than just cool off.
The heating-air conditioning company, located at 3841 E. Main St., Mesa, wanted to give back in a special way.
So it organized with six sponsors a drive-thru food drive, enabling donors to stay in their car and feel safe while they helped address the problem of hunger in the community.
In return for a donation of canned food, people got a free swag bag and were directed to a spot where they got free ice cream.
“Many donors did more than their part in donating,” a Norris Air spokesman said. “People drove up with not just one canned food item but bags of items in the back seats. People were incredibly generous.”
The company singled pout Mesa Chamber of Commerce “for their large donation”
Norris Air said the sponsors who were “essential to the event” included: Amazing Dental Care, Made in the Shade Window Tinting, Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery, Fox Reliable Insurance Agency, United Food Bank and Benefit Choice Advisors.
Each sponsor assisted on the day of the event and also donated an extra $50 to United Food Bank.
Norris Air delivered the cash and food donations to United Food Bank, noting the 369 pounds of food it collected “amounted to 1,185 nutritious meals to be distributed to the Mesa community”
Information: 480-832-3330.
The United Food Bank has been a critical resource for the Mesa community during the pandemic and has been providing much needed meals to individuals and families directly impacted by the pandemic. The United Food Bank is always accepting donations. Donations can be dropped off at 358 E. Javelina Ave, Mesa Monday – Thursday 7am- 2pm. Online contributions can be made at www.unitedfoodbank.org.
Most needed are: cereals and oatmeal; chilis, soups and stews; canned tuna and chicken; peanut butter; beans; canned vegetables and fruit; canned or dried milk; canned tomato products; rice and pasta. No glass, baby food or opened food.
