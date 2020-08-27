Texas-based Commercial Metals Company likes Mesa so much that it’s building a second micro mill in southeast Mesa.
The Arizona Commerce Authority and City of Mesa are partnering with Salt River Project to build a new facility next to its existing mill on Moeur Road south of Pecos Road.
The mill represents a $300 million investment by CMC, which expects to create 185 jobs once the plant is in operation by 2013, a city spokesman said.
“Manufacturing provides rewarding careers to hundreds of thousands of hard-working Arizonans,” said Gov. Doug Ducey. “The significant investment by Commercial Metals Company further strengthens Arizona’s robust manufacturing industry.”
Following a competitive site selection process, CMC chose to expand in Mesa to leverage its existing infrastructure and what the company called “the significant micro mill expertise” of its engineering and operating personnel.
“CMC has operated our existing mill in Mesa, Arizona since 2009, and we are excited to announce the expansion of our footprint in the state with the construction of our third state-of-the-art micro mill adjacent to our existing mill,” said Barbara R. Smith, CMC CEO and President.
She praised Arizona and the city as “business-friendly partners, adding, “We look forward to continuing that partnership with this investment.”
CMC Steel Arizona manufactures concrete reinforcing bar, or rebar, and steel t-posts which are produced almost entirely from recycled scrap metal.
By using recycled scrap as raw material rather than virgin natural resources, CMC claims is reducing the need for mining of natural resources and reducing CO2 emissions by 58 percent.
CMC opened its “green” steel micro mill in Mesa in 2009.
An electric arc furnace micro mill is the first of its type to be successfully operated in the United States.
The technology is also utilized at CMC’s mill in Oklahoma. More than 400,000 tons of scrap metal are recycled each year into steel bar products at CMC Steel Arizona for use in construction and fabrication.
CMC said the new facility will allow it to “more efficiently meet West Coast demand for rebar and merchant bar quality products” while helping optimize the output of its national mill network by replacing higher cost rebar capacity.
“CMC’s commitment to innovation and new technology makes them a leader in the steel production, fabrication and recycling industry,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “We are proud of the work they do here in Mesa and look forward to their continued success.”
Arizona Commerce Authority President/CEO Sandra Watson said the expansion “will bring hundreds of new manufacturing jobs to the East Valley and have a highly positive impact on our state’s economy.”
She said the state’s “our top talent, strategic geographic location, modern infrastructure and pro-business mindset provide the perfect platform for companies like CMC to grow and succeed.”
The city said CMC’s new mill will bring nearly $500 million of economic activity annually to the Mesa community and will add roughly 1,000 new jobs at vendors and local businesses.
“CMC continues to be an amazing partner and asset to the City of Mesa. Their investments in our community, both financially and through job creation, and in their operations show why they continue to be on the cutting edge of their industry,” said Councilman Kevin Thompson.
“This expansion once again proves their commitment to the Germann Road Industrial Corridor and to Mesa.”
Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace mini mills, two EAF micro mills, two rerolling mills, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.
That's great that it will be creating more jobs in the valley but what about the pay rate? Are these minimum wage or living wage jobs?
