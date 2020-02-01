A family-owned RV resort billing itself as “a wonderful place to call home while living on wheels” opened recently in East Mesa.
Mesa Sunset RV Resort, at Broadway and Ellsworth roads, replaced an old RV park that went bankrupt many years ago.
Following a soft opening in November, the park was officially christened with a ribbon-cutting Jan. 17 by Mayor John Giles and Mesa Chamber of Commerce representative Susan Tychman.
Jessie Keith, the sales manager at Mesa Sunset RV Resort, said her family has been in the RV park business for over 40 years and owns three other RV and mobile home resorts in the state.
Keith’s mother, Jessie Reid, and father, George Reid, moved from the east coast to Arizona to pursue the RV park business over 40 years ago.
“Our goal is to create a family atmosphere in our park. If you don’t have family around, we will be your family,” said Keith.
Keith said she considers her brother-in-law, Daniel Williamson, the businessman of the family and he purchased the Mesa property from the bank in early 2019.
That was when the Reids came in to make the resort their own.
Keith said her mother designed the lobby and common area to resemble the legendary Route 66 because her family drove it many times while on family road trips in their personal RV.
Mesa Sunset RV Resort will strive to beat their competitors by offering mobile homes, short- and long-term rentable RV lots and affordable prices, Keith said.
The resort provides discounts for active military members and veterans.
Mesa Sunset RV Resort is also a part of the Good Sam Club camping organization, qualifying members for discounts.
The resort is conveniently located walking distance from a CVS Pharmacy, Fry’s Food & Drug store and other fast-food restaurants, Kieth noted.
“This park is a total 360-degree change from the old park that used to be at this property. I love everything about it, especially the location,” said resident Brenda Helgeson.
The park’s amenities include a pickleball court, a dog park, a fitness center and a pool.
Keith said she and her family want to get to know all their tenants on a first-name basis to create a nostalgic, safe and carefree way of living.
“When you call or come into the office, you speak directly to the owner, not just some employee,” said Keith.
Currently, this is their busy season due to the influx of Snowbirds and cooler weather however, the park is open to schedule stays and invites all walk-ins based on availability of lots, Keith said.
“We see the park filling up quickly after the grand opening and couldn’t be more excited to welcome everyone to our brand new park,” said Keith.
“We want the public to know this is not the old RV park that used to be at this location. This is an all-new five-star resort,” said Keith.
Information: mesasunsetrvresort.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.