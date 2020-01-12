When Ann and Jenny Siner opened their first My Sister’s Closet in Phoenix nearly 30 years ago, they wanted more than just a clothing store. They wanted a way of giving back to the community.
This weekend, they continued doing both as they opened My Sister’s Attic, a second Chandler location that compliments their My Sister’s Closet, a woman’s clothing store.
The new Attic is the biggest one yet for a small empire that stretches from Arizona into Southern California under the umbrella organization Eco-Chic Consignments, Inc.
Eco-Chic is a family of three high-end designer consignment concepts—My Sister’s Closet for women, My Sister’s Attic for home furnishings and Well Suited for men.
Each store sells consigned items at 60 to 90 percent below retail value.
Eco-Chic Consignments, Inc. has since grown into a $31+ million business with 15 locations in some of tony neighborhoods.
The company ranked no. 2,896 on the Inc. 5000 list.
The new My Sister’s Attic was scheduled to open Saturday located off Ray Road and Loop 101 in the Raintree Ranch Center near Whole Foods with a celebration that included a chance for customers to adopt a rescue dog.
The 15,533-square-foot space is 30-percent bigger and replaces a My Sister’s Attic at Fulton Promenade in south Chandler. The Chandler My Sister’s Closet is located at 2915 S. Alma School Road.
However, the Promenade will still be home to the Siners’ charity arm, My Sister’s Charities Thrift Store, 4985 S. Alma School Road.
The new Attic store houses an array of never-before-seen items such as one-of-a-kind furnishings, rugs, accessories, home décor, lighting, art, crystal, china and more.
“We are so excited and thrilled to open this incredibly beautiful new and super convenient location of My Sister’s Attic in Chandler,” said CEO Ann Siner.
Siner said the extra space in the new Chandler location will allow for more of everything they sell, adding, “We’re going into our 29th year in business and there’s no better time to show new and old friends how chic designer consignment shopping can be at our stores.”
Through their more than a dozen consignment shops, the sisters donate extra items to local charities, said Ann.
“We have always donated unsold goods to local thrifts and charities in Arizona and California,” she said.
She added that they are also passionate about helping nonprofits that cater to women and animals.
Ann, who has fostered hundreds of rescue animals, said she and her sister have donated more than 30 percent of their proceeds to organizations like the Arizona Humane Society, Helping Animals Live On, Fresh Start and Southwest Wildlife Conservation.
While some of the organizations were able to take the donated goods and sell them for a profit, Ann found some of the groups were losing money.
That inspired the two sisters to open a thrift store for their unsold items and donating 100 percent of its net profits to the charities.
In addition to the unsold items from their other locations, Ann said My Sisters’ Charities Thrift Store sells clothing and other goods that people have donated but don’t quite make the cut to be consigned.
Ann, who has served on the boards of many of the organizations My Sisters’ Thrift Store works with, has seen how these groups spend their donations.
Since the first store, the Siners expanded its business to include My Sister’s Attic, which sells home furnishings, and Well Suited for men.
