A Mesa jewelry store has won Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest’s 2020 Torch Award for Ethics.
Nelson Estate Jewelers, 2051 S. Dobson Road, is the first jewelry store in Arizona to win the award, aimed at raising awareness in marketplace ethics and honoring businesses for operating with integrity.
The winner of the Tribune’s second consecutive Best of the Best award for jewelry stores, owner David Nelson said, “We built our business around honesty, integrity, and unwavering attention to quality. Being recognized for something that is built into our core values is really an incredible honor.”
The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics were established to recognize outstanding businesses that maintain a solid commitment to ethics and trust in the marketplace.
Companies are selected by an independent panel of volunteer community leaders based on criteria established by the International Association of Better Business Bureaus.
Winners must demonstrate a commitment to ethics leadership, communication, performance management, human resource practices and their community.
“This has been a difficult year for businesses, and doing the right thing is not always easy. These companies have demonstrated a commitment to ethical business practices even in the most difficult times,” said Shelley Bradley, BBB director of programs and special events.
“This year’s winners represent BBB’s community of trustworthy businesses that operate with integrity at the forefront.”
Nelson Estate Jewelers is a full-service jewelry store that buys, sells, and repairs valuables. It pays market price for scrap gold, silver, and platinum.
Information: NelsonEstateJewelers.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.