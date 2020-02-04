Don Plamondon is honest when he describes the secret behind the success of DPaul Jewelry.
“I’m stubborn,” he said with a laugh. “I’m stubborn or stupid. I can’t figure it out. I acquired a little bit of debt with the economy, but things are really good now.”
Established in 1992 and located at Recker and McKellips roads, DPaul Jewelry specializes in custom fine jewelry design and repair, suing Plamondon’s mastery of the metal arts. Plamondon has been honing his jewelry and gemstone knowledge for about 40 years.
He prides himself on completing tough jobs referred to him by his peers.
“There is a lot of stuff other jewelers say can’t be done or they don’t do it because, maybe, there’s no money in it,” Plamondon said. “I take on that stuff.”
DPaul Jewelry is armed with a laser welder, which makes repairs easier and quicker.
“It’s kind of like having a pickup truck,” he said. “You’ll always have friends.”
Jokes aside, Plamondon said jewelry was a calling for him. He tried other occupations, but “God said, ‘No, no, no. This is where you’re supposed to be.
“So, I surrendered and here I am. I love doing what I do.”
He initially worked out of his home, but eventually moved into his space tucked in a shopping center behind Circle K. Plamondon admits he was a bit nervous at first, but he threw caution to the wind.
“If you don’t roll the dice, you don’t know and then you’ll wonder about it on your dying bed,” he said. “You’ll wonder what would have happened if… But I’ve met a lot of amazing people in our community, so it’s been a really good ride.”
His biggest joy is seeing a smile on his customer’s face after he’s presented a piece of jewelry as a gift or cleaned a ring.
“There’s a lot more to it than stones and metal,” he said. “There’s a lot of sentimental attachment.”
In addition to the more traditional choice of diamonds, Plamondon enjoys working with other colorful gems, from amethyst to zoisite, to create a distinctive look.
DPaul considers itself a “design studio,” so Plamondon represents other jewelry designers like Michael Daniels and Frank Reubel. In addition to jewelry, DPaul has sculptures by Tacha Vosburg, paintings by various artists.
“I love my career,” he said. “It’s a gift because I can make money doing what I love.”
Information: 6017 E. McKellips Road, Suite 112, Mesa; 480-325-6000, dpauljewelry.com.
