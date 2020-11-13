Harbor Freight Tools, which boars quality tools at low prices, is opening its 27th Arizona store in Mesa on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Located at 1260 West University Drive, the new store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community and will be open seven days a week, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when hours at 9 a.m.-6 p.m. It will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday “after the COVID-19 crisis has passed,” the company said.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Mesa and all of Maricopa County,” said Ron Fudge, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.
“We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists – any tool user who cares about value.”
The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools that come with a lifetime warranty and more.
At 14,500-square-feet, the store is “much easier to shop than the huge home centers,” the company said in a release.
Harbor Freight has its own credit card that customers can apply for in-store and, if approved, earn 10 percent off their first purchase and 5 percent back on their future purchases in Harbor Freight Money. Or, they can choose 0 percent interest with equal monthly payments on purchases of $299 or more.
Details are harborfreight.com/credit.
During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect customers and associates.
People with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to shop at harborfreight.com rather than in person.
The California-based company was founded in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small sales business into a successful mail-order company.
That year, Smidt cut out the middlemen and sourced tools directly from the factories, realizing that if he could buy tools directly for less, he could pass the savings on to the customer.
Today, Harbor Freight has over 1,100 stores across the country with over 21,000 employees.
Still family-owned, the company serves more than 40 million customers who earn a living, repair their homes and cars and pursue their hobbies.
It boats “core values of excellence, continuous improvement and doing the right thing and introduces hundreds of new tools and accessories annually after testing them for performance and durability.
Harbor Freight Tools also offers deeper discounts with special coupon pricing. Customers can sign up to receive a monthly coupon book by mail with dozens of product coupons and additional discounts. Customers can also receive additional discounts by email.
They can sign up at HarborFreightSignUp.com.
Another company core value is giving back to the communities it serves.
To protect healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients, Harbor Freight recently donated its entire stock of nitrile gloves, N-95 masks and face shields to hospitals in every community served by one of its stores.
Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, an initiative of The Smidt Foundation, established by the company’s founder, advances skilled-trades education in public high schools across the country.
Its flagship initiative is the annual Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which honors 18 teachers and their programs with $1 million in cash awards.
Harbor Freight Tools also supports non-profit organizations that serve K-12 public education, first responders and veterans. For more information on the gift card donations program, visit harborfreightgivingback.org.
(1) comment
14,500 square feet of Chinese junk.
