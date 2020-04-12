Jesse Haws understands the heartbreak of watching a loved one slowly but steadily deteriorate in the grip of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
“My family was so focused on battling ALS with my grandfather and helping him survive that we did not take the time to enjoy the life we had left with him,” said Haws of the disease.
Often called Lou Gehrig’s Disease, ALS kills the neurons controlling voluntary muscles and eventually kills its victims. There is no cure.
Haws’ personal familiarity with the disease motivated him to start Tossin’ Away ALS, a nonprofit that provides family members and close friends of ALS victims a trip or other happy break from the difficult day-to-day tasks of caring for them.
“A lot of stress, fear, and worry accompanies ALS,” said Haws. “I wanted to give families a mental break from that.”
Those breaks can be as simple as renting out a theater, holding private dinners or taking a group to a baseball game.
“These are wonderful families, all facing similar challenges,” Haws said. “We want to help them be around each other.”
“Jesse and Eliza, along with Haws Insurance, have always gone all-out for Tossin’ Away ALS,” said board member Janna Stevens, who lost her father to ALS in 2008 and first got involved with the organization in 2015. “They sponsor events, donate time and money, and do whatever it takes to help ALS patients and their families.”
Haws has raised $80,000 through cornhole tournaments in the last six years to help those families and recently his efforts got a boost from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance.
Haws Insurance Services was awarded the 2020 Make More Happen Award, given to an independent insurance agent who demonstrates outstanding community service.
The award includes a $10,000 donation that will go directly to Tossin’ Away ALS, whose mission also is to raise awareness of ALS and raise money for research to find a cure.
Haws said the money will benefit three or four families currently battling ALS diagnosis.
“Our agents truly carry the ball when it comes to stepping up and volunteering for important causes in their local communities. We are so pleased to support their game-changing dedication to the nonprofit organizations they support,” said Andrew Bolles Safeco Insurance regional manager.
“The Make More Happen program gives our agents an opportunity to make an even greater impact in areas like Mesa and we hope it inspires local residents to get out and support local charities.”
Throughout 2020, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select a total of 34 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $340,000 to the nonprofits they support.
Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with photos of a project they worked on.
“We are truly grateful to Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance for this Make More Happen Award,” Haws said. “It’s very rewarding to watch other families smile together and forget about the fatal disease they are fighting. It’s life changing.”
Information: tossinawayals.com .
