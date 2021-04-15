Kevin and Jessica Farrell are off to a shining start with their new Mesa business, Grateful Glitters.
They started the business, which sells polyester glitter and other craft supplies, as an online venture in October 2019 and four months later opened their first storefront near University Drive and Greenfield Road.
“I wanted to start making glitter tumblers and Kevin looked into it and said, ‘Well, we can have an endless supply of glitter for you,’” said Jessica. “So, it went from there.”
Kevin said they had opened only a
few months before the pandemic struck Arizona.
“Once that hit, we were able to remain open,” he said. “We were providing glitter and other products to people who were using them as their own home-based businesses.”
People started making items like keychains and cups and for some, what started as a hobby turned into a primary job. “We sell the blank tumblers, the molds, the epoxies, CrystaLac, the inks, the paints, pens and empty makeup brushes, all of the fun little things you can use glitter with,” Jessica said.
The difference from regular glitter is that “polyester glitter is made from a large sheet of polyester that is run through a machine,” explained Kevin.
“It kind of crushes it down into the different shapes and sizes so it holds its color whereas craft glitter is made usually from some sort of paper product that is going to bleed under liquids. So, if you put it under epoxy or even CrystaLac…the polyester will hold true to its color.
“Polyester also holds the heat temperature of up to 500 degrees so it’s not going to melt using epoxy.”
Making glitter crafts can initially be pricey but once all the needed items are purchased to get started, the cost drops, he said.
“A bottle of glitter ranges in price from $4.75-$6 a bottle,” said Kevin, adding their store consistently offers a “buy three, get one free” proposition.
“Once you buy the glitter, you can choose to purchase the molds and epoxy in order to cure in the mold. If you want to do tumblers, you have the option of doing the epoxy or the epoxy-free version with CrystaLac. You’d have to buy a cup turner and go from there.”
On average, it costs $8-$12 to make a pen. Keychains cost $3-$15, depending on how much work goes into them. Cups/tumblers range in price from $25-$50 depending on the size and work required.
Some items can consume a lot of time. Keychains only take 10 minutes to pour but must sit 24 hours and another 2-3 days to fully harden.
“It is time-consuming but once you get the hang of it, it’s fun to sit down and find a new technique,” said Jessica. “There are always new techniques coming out people are trying. It’s fun to see.”
Customer favorites are “molds and just glitter in general,” said Jessica.
“Everybody loves looking at the different shapes, sizes, colors,” she said. “A lot of them don’t realize how many different colors are out there and how many different varieties we carry, including chunky and fine. That’s probably the biggest thing is they love looking at the glitter. They like the keychains they can make and give as gifts, as well.”
All age groups are attracted to glitter crafts, she added.
“People love coming in and learning something new. We plan on starting craft classes, as well.”
“Anybody can do it,” Jessica explained. “I’m not artistic at all. It’s really fun. You can learn the technique super quick…You can’t go wrong with glitter. You don’t have to be creative at all.”
The store also has a consignment area with cups, earrings, keychains, pens and other items for sale made by local vendors.
“We’re just helping to give back to them by giving them an opportunity to have a place to sell their items,” said Kevin, who spent the last nine years working in law enforcement. Prior to that, he worked at a private identity theft protection company.
Jessica did retail for eight years and worked with her husband at the identity theft protection company before becoming a stay-at-home mom. The couple has three children - an 8-year-old and 5-year-old twins.
The Mesa couple said it’s too soon to talk expansion.
“Moving in here was a huge expansion for us because we moved out of a two-car garage into an almost 2,000 square foot store,” Kevin said. “We do have plans to grow as far as doing the classes.
“We recently invested in a laser cutter/engraver so we’re able to cut out acrylic pieces and manufacture some parts. We’re trying to get into manufacturing our own cup turners and things to hopefully make a cheaper better product for the market.”
Information: gratefulglitters.com, 480-744-1280; Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am - 6 pm, closed Sunday and Monday.
