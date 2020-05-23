Flower shops have been feeling the sting since non-essential businesses were closed.
Weddings, proms and other special occasions are big business for the floral industry but many festivities were canceled. Flower deliveries to hospitals and doctor offices were also banned.
Pop N Daisies Floral on the northwest corner of Gilbert Road and University Drive was among the florists who felt that sting.
It closed for three weeks but is now reopened, offering contactless deliveries and curbside pickup – which likely will continue through summer since it’s a slower time of year.
Supply hasn’t been rosy, either.
“Farms quit growing flowers since workers couldn’t go in the field due to social distancing,” said Jaime Mattson, owner and founder of Pop N Daisies, complaining that it’s competitive getting flowers these days.
No special orders or flower requests are being taken.
Right before the shutdown, Mattson had just received a huge shipment of flowers that she ended up donating to East Valley nursing homes.
Mother’s Day turned out to be their biggest day ever as families sent flowers to the loved ones they couldn’t visit, according to Mattson.
She started Pop N Daisies as a home-based business but it has sprouted into a full-time job.
“People are starting to find us,” said Mattson. “Before we closed the inside of the shop, a lot of people came in and said, ‘We didn’t know you were here.’ But we’re getting our name out there.”
Mattson picked out the name a long time ago.
“Honestly, one day I said, ‘If I ever own a flower shop, I want it to be Pop N Daisies because I always think of flowers like a daisy just pops out of the ground.”
Mattson started doing floral in 2005 but took time off to pursue other careers. She has a nursing background but has more fun arranging flowers.
Prior to opening Pop N Daisies, Mattson was a manager at another local flower shop. Then she started her own business out of her home.
She credits her grandfather and delivery driver, Andy Gladd, for helping her grow the business.
“Grandpa said one day, ‘What do you want to do with your business?’ and I said ‘I would like to be in a shop one day,’” said Mattson. “And within three months we were in a shop.”
The shop celebrated its one-year anniversary last November on the first anniversary of her grandmother’s passing. Her photo hangs on the wall of the family-run business with Mattson’s husband and daughter also working at the store.
The only non-family member, Sandy Mendenhall, Mattson describes like a sister she’s never had and someone she can count on to run the shop when family members aren’t around.
Pop N Daisies offers the same services as other flower shops.
But what sets her flower shop apart from the others is the personal attention she gives to each order, she said.
“I have a hand in everything,” said Mattson. “I make sure everything is good before it goes out. I make sure everything is in order. When I do my own arrangements, I like to put my feelings into it.”
“If someone comes in and wants a sympathy arrangement, I put in the feelings for the loss of that loved one. I like to know the history of the person because it is someone they lost.”
If it’s a wedding, Mattson said, “Brides are very important to me.”
“I tell them all of the time, ‘When you book with me, you’re stuck with me until you walk down that aisle,’” she explained, adding that she gives brides her personal cell phone number so they can call and text anytime they have a question or need to change anything.
“My special moment with my bride is when I hand her the bouquet. A lot of times I cry because we worked so hard together to get to this point.”
Orders placed for fallen officers, soldiers, firefighters or any first responder get a 10 percent discount.
For those who’d like to learn the art of flower arranging, Mattson hosts a class twice a month called “Fun with Flowers” for a $15-$20 fee and participants make their own bouquet to take home. While currently on hold, when the classes resume, the information will be on the Pop N Daisies Facebook page.
Every other week she donates flowers to Kindness Connectors who help people with memory care challenges design flowers.
Giving back to the community is important to Mattson. She once did a funeral arrangement for an unclaimed veteran and stepped in to do bridal flowers pro bono for several brides with venue issues.
For anyone who enjoys having fresh flowers around the home or office, Mattson has a program that for $80 a month, an arrangement gets delivered every week.
“Every person who comes into my store is important to me,” said Mattson. “Whenever they need me, I’m there.”
All events and specials are posted on the Pop N Daisies Facebook page.
