Flowers are shipped from around the world to Crismon’s Flowers in downtown Mesa – and co-owner Steven Menlove said South American drug cartels invented ways to keep them fresher longer.
“For Valentine’s Day, we never used to hear this but people are saying that red roses last 10 days to two weeks,” said Menlove. “The quality is incredible.
“In South America, a lot of these people who used to grow and ship drugs have the resources to spend money on purchasing and cultivating flowers that last the most time.”
“So, they would actually start growing flowers to ship drugs inside the flowers because the scent would help cover up the smell of the drugs.”
As cartels faded, the flower industry blossomed more.
“It has changed dramatically. It’s pretty cool to think that flowers have actually gotten rid of the drug growers a little bit because it’s putting the people to work down in South America and giving them money. It has gotten rid of the need to make money by growing and selling drugs. It’s awesome.”
“I have tulips from Holland, roses from Ecuador, hydrangeas from Columbia and orchids from Taiwan all in one arrangement,” said Menlove. “Literally the whole world is in that arrangement. It’s pretty cool to think about how much it’s become a world market.”
The Crismon family started the business in 1938. Menlove and his business partner bought the store 30 years ago.
“My wife worked for Charlie Crismon along with her partner, Deanne Davis, for years,” said Menlove. “Crismon and his family didn’t want to do it anymore. So, he contacted us and said, ‘You’re just about like family. I trust you with my family name.’”
What sets Crismon’s apart from the competition, he added, “is the personal attention – all the way from taking orders to making sure the order is what they ordered.”
“With some of the bigger, more corporate type flower shops, the person who takes the order is definitely not the person who makes the order,” he said. “So, there’s no real attachment to the order….“Whereas if I look at a bouquet and it needs another rose or another flower, then we’re going to go ahead and put that extra flower in because our customers are most important to us.”
“They may place an order online. When we call, we might say, ‘Hey, this doesn’t look very good. What if we did this for you? …and 95 percent of the time the customer says, ‘Thanks for calling and letting me know. I appreciate that.’”
“The amount of experience we have in our employees who work here” also helps.
“All of our designers have at least 20 years experience. One of them even has 40. With that experience, we can give a little better service.”
While flower arranging might look easy to some, there’s an art that goes into it.
“You can see people who have learned to make an arrangement mechanically and make it look not bad. But there are artistic people where flower designing just flows out of them.”
Despite the pandemic, he said, “We’ve had a record year.
“We’ve built our business a lot around caring for several of the local funeral homes. Because we have that relationship with them, they send us a lot of business.”
Even before the pandemic, Menlove cut back on the number of weddings.
“There are a lot of designers who do weddings from their home and it’s hard to compete with what they can charge for weddings because they don’t have the overhead I have.”
As far as the most popular flower, it changes all of the time but “sunflowers have been incredibly popular the last 18 months to two years,” said Menlove. “I just can’t keep them in. Even on Valentine’s Day, we had so many people asking for sunflowers.”
Cheaper flowers are usually chrysanthemums that come in various colors and different forms.
“A flower that’s not super cheap to buy but it takes a lot of space in arrangements is hydrangeas,” Menlove added. “They’re beautiful and people love them but they take a lot of room in that bouquet.”
He said there are some brand new colors in roses – including brown – which run about three times as much as traditional colors.
“It’s because of the color and everybody wants it now,” explained Menlove. “They’re so new they don’t have a huge capacity to produce so it’s the law of supply and demand - a lot of people want it so they can give the money for it.”
He said people are always trying to invent new flowers and new ways to grow them.
“People love them and they’re not afraid to pay for the new things coming out in the market,” said Menlove.
The busiest time of the year for the flower shop is Mother’s Day. The busiest single day is Valentine’s Day. Menlove said Administrative Assistance Day is also pretty busy.
Menlove pointed out you can get cheaper flowers in grocery stores but they’re not going to last as long.
“If you want quality,” he said, “it’s going to cost a little bit of money.”
Information: mesaazflowershop.com or 480-964-4595
